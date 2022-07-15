Anne Arundel County Police Strategic Plan in Response to Six Shootings in Under a Week

In light of the recent contact and non-contact shooting incidents, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking members of the community to come forward with any and all information. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 410-222-4700. Remember if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething.

We are committed to protecting life, property and sustaining viable communities to live, work and play in Anne Arundel County. Various involved units met with our command staff as well as our Federal and Regional Task Force Officers to create a strategic plan to stop this violence.

While specifics of the plan will not be released due to tactical concerns, many facets of the agency and allied agencies are involved. This is an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep the violence down in our county. Interagency collaboration also is designed to collect, analyze and distribute intelligence data about crime guns, mass shootings, and major incidents within the department and across multiple jurisdictions to provide investigative leads and support to crime gun intelligence initiatives within the county.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in Anne Arundel County. We will investigate every reported violent crime to our fullest extent. Anne Arundel County is a beautiful, safe place to live and work, and we will do everything to keep it that way,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad.

We remind people that the county has a Conflict Resolution Center. We encourage all members of our community to take advantage of this free resource before disputes become violent in nature.

Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center at The Heritage Center, 2666 Riva Road, Suite 130 in Annapolis, MD 21401 – phone: 410-266-9033



On July 7, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn. Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of four black males arrived in a dark SUV and began shooting toward the playground. A 15-year-old male was struck and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A person on the playground returned fire on the original suspects and fled the scene. Detectives located multiple shell casings. Several buildings were damaged by projectiles during the shooting. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information on either shooting suspect to contact 410-222-6155. Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and was a targeted incident. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Shooting – Severn – case 22-724104

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn. A 22-year-old male victim and a 40-year-old male victim were located on Pioneer Drive near Severn Orchard Court suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were standing in front of the Orchard Food Mart at 1159 Reece Road when they were shot at by two unknown male suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Officers located numerous shell casings at the scene. A bag of suspected “crack” cocaine was recovered from one of the victims. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.



On July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded for a report of damage to the glass door of Cosmetic Dental FX located at 8667 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. Officers noticed the front glass door to the business had been damaged by a projectile and located a single spent .40 caliber shell casing on the roadway directly in front of the business. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Shooting – Glen Burnie – case 22-724171

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers were conducting foot patrol in the area of the Elvaton Towne community in Glen Burnie when they heard what sounded like a fight coming from the end of the court. While approaching, the officers heard what they believed to be a single gunshot coming from inside a residence. While investigating, the officers were notified of a shooting victim in the area of Williamstown Drive. The male reported he was walking along an unfamiliar path when hear heard an argument followed by a gunshot. He realized he had been struck by a projectile as he was running away from the fight. The male was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A search warrant was executed at the residence on Hardmoore Court resulting in the recovery of a stolen Walther PPK 9mm Handgun and multiple rounds of 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Shooting (Non-contact) – Glen Burnie – case 22-724275

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. officers responded for a report of the sound of gunshots in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. Callers saw a white sedan speeding out of the area after the shots were fired. A neighborhood canvass revealed several vehicles were struck by rounds and a projectile entered a residence in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court. Several shell casings were also located in the area. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Shooting – Glen Burnie – case 22-724421

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was alert and conscious when officers arrived, he was transported to an area trauma center. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Northern District Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.