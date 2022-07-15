Chesapeake Beach Water Park Closed Friday, July 15, 2022, Due to Partial Power Outages

The Chesapeake Beach Water Park posted the following updates to facebook.

“Due to an unexpected electrical issue, we are still operating on partial power for the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. That partial power outage unfortunately impacts our main functions of our pool operations and features at the park.

In order to fix this specific issue safely, we need BGE on site.

Due to the recent storms in our area, BGE has all of their crews working diligently and tirelessly on getting our neighbors’ and residents’ power back on.

If you have already purchased your tickets online for Friday, July 15, 2022, please email [email protected] to transfer your tickets to another date in the 2022 season.

If you were attending swim lessons on Friday, July 15, 2022, we will let you know of a make-up date as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for this inconvenience. We can’t wait to open up and see you at the park again soon! Keep checking our website and social media for updates.”

