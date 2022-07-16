19-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Arrested for Murder of 16-Year-Old at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival

SMCSO UPDATE @ 10:50 a.m.: A 19-year-old Lexington Park man has been arrested and charged by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in a fatal shooting at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival on Friday evening.

Devron Ny’Quez Murray, age 19 of Lexington Park, is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

On July 15, 2022, multiple Sheriff’s Office deputies and other public safety personnel were already in attendance at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood.

At 10:57 pm, several gunshots were heard coming from the carnival’s parking lot and deputies and public safety personnel immediately responded.

A 16-year-old male victim, Syncere Kovey Smith, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he later succumbed to his injuries. Another man was struck by a bullet in the leg and was air transported to an area trauma center.

Numerous witnesses provided a description of the shooter who was located nearby in a matter of minutes at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood. A search of the area located a 9mm handgun. Murray is prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age.

Preliminary investigation determined that this was not a random act. The incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two known rival groups of youth offenders.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email [email protected]



: Police have charged Devron N. Murray, 19 of Lexington Park, with the following below.

Murray was located at the Birdies in Hollywood, where police also recovered a firearm.

Murder 1st Degree

Murder 2nd Degree

Attempted Murder 1st Degree

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree x2

Assault 2nd Degree x2

Firearm use / Felony/Violent Crime

Possession of a firearm – minor

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners released the following statement.

“The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County wish to extend their sincere condolences to the victims, families, and witnesses of Friday night’s shooting at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival.”

“To the victims’ families, we express our sorrow and promise to stand with you in the coming days. To those who were at the carnival and witnessed the terrible events, our hearts go out to you. We will pray for comfort for you and our entire community this time. We will also stand with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement members to ensure full justice is brought to bear. This is a difficult time, and we know there will be more difficult days ahead; as a community, we will navigate through this with compassion and determination,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Updates and more information will be provided when it becomes available.



: On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported shots fired.

Police and firefighters located two gunshot victims and while attempting to provide medical aid to one of the victims, one firefighter was assaulted during a large fight inside of the Bingo Hall building. Hollywood Fire Chief declared a mayday and requested police to their scene immediately, an additional call was put out for all available police to respond.

Emergency medical personnel requested two helicopters for two gunshot victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 was requested but cancelled before responding. Trooper 7 landed on Three Notch Road and transported one victim to an area trauma center with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The second gunshot victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel transported the male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress. Hospital staff pronounced the victim deceased a short time after arrival.

Additional firefighters from Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments responded to assist.



While police were tending to the incidents at the firehouse, a 911 caller reported a black male wearing all black to be armed with a gun at the Birdies Gas Station at Three Notch Road and Sotterley Road, in Hollywood.

Deputies and Troopers arrived on the scene and placed the suspect in custody, one firearm was recovered at the scene. The business was closed for multiple hours for the investigation.

One firefighter was evaluated for injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene. At least two adult females were evaluated on the scene. One adult female walked away from EMS before they obtained a care refusal form, the second patient, an elderly female was evaluated for injuries from a fall and being stepped on, she signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Emergency medical personnel also evaluated multiple children on the scene for panic attacks, hyperventilating and other medical issues. No transported were made and no other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department holds this Annual Carnival as one of their biggest fundraising event, which is being held July 14 to 16, and July 21 to 23, from 7:00 p.m., to 11:00 p.m., and Sundays July 17 and July 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m.

