Murder at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival – Suspect Arrested

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported shots fired.

Police and firefighters located two gunshot victims and while attempting to provide medical aid to one of the victims, one firefighter was assaulted during a large fight inside of the Bingo Hall building. Hollywood Fire Chief declared a mayday and requested police to their scene immediately, an additional call was put out for all available police to respond.

Emergency medical personnel requested two helicopters for two gunshot victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 was requested but cancelled before responding. Trooper 7 landed on Three Notch Road and transported one victim to an area trauma center with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The second gunshot victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel transported the male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress. Hospital staff pronounced the victim deceased a short time after arrival.

Additional firefighters from Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments responded to assist.



While police were tending to the incidents at the firehouse, a 911 caller reported a black male wearing all black to be armed with a gun at the Birdies Gas Station at Three Notch Road and Sotterley Road, in Hollywood.

Deputies and Troopers arrived on the scene and placed the suspect in custody, one firearm was recovered at the scene. The business was closed for multiple hours for the investigation.

One firefighter was evaluated for injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene. At least two adult females were evaluated on the scene. One adult female walked away from EMS before they obtained a care refusal form, the second patient, an elderly female was evaluated for injuries from a fall and being stepped on, she signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Emergency medical personnel also evaluated multiple children on the scene for panic attacks, hyperventilating and other medical issues. No transported were made and no other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department holds this Annual Carnival as one of their biggest fundraising event, which is being held July 14 to 16, and July 21 to 23, from 7:00 p.m., to 11:00 p.m., and Sundays July 17 and July 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m.

