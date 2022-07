The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has announced that in a collaborative effort with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Serenity Place, LLC, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces that free mental health and counseling services will be available on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad from 10:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m.

Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 79 is located at 23469 Rescue Lane in Hollywood, MD