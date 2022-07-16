44th Annual Burchoil Jet Wars at Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek – Saturday, July 16, 2022

The 44th annual Burchoil Jet Wars is today! Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Maryland International Raceway! Witness the return of the BONESHAKER Jet Semi Truck, 300mph Jet Dragsters, Fire Breathing Jet Funny Cars, Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, the full 1320 Fabrication ET Series, Wheelstanding Golf Carts, Fireworks and more! Its a Wild Night of fun for ALL!!

The Jets are here! The Warrior Outlaws presented by 1320 Fabrications are here, MPC Real Street is here and the full 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision is here for tonight’s BurchOil Jet Wars! Gate are now open and racing is underway. Jets and pro show starts at 7:00 p.m., with fireworks at approximately 10:00 p.m. Don’t let the chance of some scattered showers cause you to miss this once a year spectacular event!

Recently, the famed Bunny Burkett World Championship Winning Funny Car was removed and transported to Ultimate Garage to be repainted after being exposed to weather elements for 12 years. As of today, the body has been returned to MIR and has been placed back on top of the Hod Rodz Diner, just in time for Jet Wars!!

The restoration of this car was a group effort. Squires, along with assistance from Illusion Wraps and PPG, completed the painting of the body. The Burkett family restored many of the other elements of the car including the wheels, wheelie bars, and other parts of the car.

Photos are taken by, and courtesy of David Gates, The Maryland International Raceway!

