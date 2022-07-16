Sheriff’s Office Seeking Videos in Homicide Investigation

July 16, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has activated an online portal and is seeking additional information related to a homicide investigation on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival.

Anyone who has video of the incident, prior, during or after the shooting is asked to share the digital file with our agency. Files can be shared anonymously.

Videos can be submitted at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email [email protected]

