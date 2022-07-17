UPDATE: 46-Year-Old Waldorf Man Identified as Motorcyclist Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision

UPDATE 7/18/2022: On July 16 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed a passenger car was making a left turn from westbound Acton Lane onto southbound Western Parkway. A motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Acton Lane, struck the car.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jum-Mor Lemaier Mackell, 46, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information pertaining to it is asked to call PFC Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.



: On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Western Parkway and Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the motorcyclist not breathing with obvious life-threatening injuries.

First Responders administered life-saving measures on the scene, however, the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The operator of the second vehicle denied any injuries and refused transport.

Police and members of the Traffic Reconstruction Team responded to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.