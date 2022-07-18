UPDATE: Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Child at Camp Merryelande Called Off Due to Weather, Searches to Resume Monday, July 18

UPDATE 7/17/2022 @ 9:05 p.m.: All fire and rescue personnel have been placed in service. Searches will begin again Monday morning upon daylight. The U.S. Coast Guard to remain on scene through the night.

UPDATE @ 8:15 p.m: Charles County Dive Team remains on the scene with their vessel to conduct sonar searches with a second boat on standby for divers.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene as well.

All St. Mary’s County fire and rescue personnel returned to service due to safety concerns and severe weather coming through the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE @ 4:45 p.m.: The search has been suspended due to severe weather in the area. Once the weather passes, the search will resume..

Original 911 calls for the incident dispatched it as 3 missing children. Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find two of the three children on land. One victim, a 14-year-old female, was rescued by a paddle boarder. A 10-year-old female is still missing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the assistance of their Criminal Investigation Division, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County are operating on the scene with U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

7/17/2022: On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Camp Merryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point, for the reported three missing children in the water.

The 911 caller reported three children were swept out and were missing in the water.

While responding to the scene, dispatchers advised a 911 caller will be meeting with firefighters to help translate with Spanish and English.

A second 911 caller reported a 14-year-old female was rescued by a paddleboarder prior to the arrival of First Responders. The second missing child is a 10-year-old Hispanic female with short hair and a white shirt.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, along with the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard and fire and rescue personnel are responding to assist.

Firefighters and police are attempting to shut down the beach and get over 100 subjects out of the water. Please avoid the area.

