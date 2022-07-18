UPDATE: Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Child at Camp Merryelande Continues with Teams from New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia

UPDATE 7/18/2022 @ 12:00 p.m.: On July 17, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and various community members from the volunteer fire and rescue companies responded to Camp Merryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point, for the report of swimmers in distress.

Preliminary investigation indicates two 10-year-old juveniles, and an adult male were in the water when the current pulled them further out into the Potomac River. The adult made it to shore safely, and one of the two juveniles was rescued from the water by citizens nearby.

Today, the search continues for the second 10-year-old female, Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla. Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter, Charles County Fire Department Dive Team, along with United States Coast Guard helicopters, and drones from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the scene and assisted in the search. Sheriff’s Office personnel and the Coast Guard remained on scene throughout the night and continued the search.

A unified command post has been established at the scene and the search for the missing child continues.

UPDATE 7/18/2022 @ 9:00 a.m.: The search for the missing 10-year-old child continued early Monday morning.

With the assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic City and St. Inigoes Teams, Valley Lee VFD, Ridge VFD, the Calvert County Dive Team, Charles County Dive Teams and the Volunteer Virginia Airborne Search & Rescue team.

The Coast Guard continue searching for a 10-year old female swimmer who went missing in waters near Deep Point Sunday afternoon.

The swimmer was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to search the area. The Virginia Airborne Search and Rescue Team VASAR 1 helicopter crew responded from Manassas, VA.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.

UPDATE 7/17/2022 @ 9:05 p.m.: All fire and rescue personnel have been placed in service. Searches will begin again Monday morning upon daylight. The U.S. Coast Guard to remain on scene through the night.

UPDATE @ 8:15 p.m: Charles County Dive Team remains on the scene with their vessel to conduct sonar searches with a second boat on standby for divers.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene as well.

All St. Mary’s County fire and rescue personnel returned to service due to safety concerns and severe weather coming through the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The search has been suspended due to severe weather in the area. Once the weather passes, the search will resume..

Original 911 calls for the incident dispatched it as 3 missing children. Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find two of the three children on land. One victim, a 14-year-old female, was rescued by a paddle boarder. A 10-year-old female is still missing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the assistance of their Criminal Investigation Division, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County are operating on the scene with U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

7/17/2022: On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Camp Merryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point, for the reported three missing children in the water.

The 911 caller reported three children were swept out and were missing in the water.

While responding to the scene, dispatchers advised a 911 caller will be meeting with firefighters to help translate with Spanish and English.

A second 911 caller reported a 14-year-old female was rescued by a paddleboarder prior to the arrival of First Responders. The second missing child is a 10-year-old Hispanic female with short hair and a white shirt.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, along with the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard and fire and rescue personnel are responding to assist.

Firefighters and police are attempting to shut down the beach and get over 100 subjects out of the water. Please avoid the area.

Some photos courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard and the 100% volunteer Virginia Airborne Search & Rescue team.

