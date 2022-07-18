State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Lusby with Multiple Pets Killed

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Hollywood, Bay District, St. Leonard and Dunkirk responded to the 11500 block of Tomahawk Trail in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller reported she arrived home and found the fridge, cabinets and ceiling had caught on fire with smoke throughout the residence, the caller reported no fire was visible but all of her pets were dead.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the structure, and entered the residence to find the kitchen fire had self-extinguished, crews checked for extensions and operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

Calvert County Animal Control and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to the scene to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.