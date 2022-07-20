UPDATE: Police Charge Five Individuals Following Fights Westlake High School

UPDATE 7/19/2022: Officers Investigating Multiple Fights at Westlake High School: On July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers from the School Resource Section and Patrol responded to Westlake High School for the report of multiple groups of individuals fighting during summer school.

When officers arrived they ultimately deployed OC spray on several individuals during the incident to gain compliance.

Investigation revealed that in addition to the summer school students, two individuals who were not enrolled in summer school entered the building to participate in the fight.

As of 7/19/2022, five individuals were charged on a Juvenile Offense Report and released to parents.

An additional individual will be charged on a Juvenile Offense Report, and two individuals will be charged as adults for their involvement in this incident.

Cpl. C. Curtis investigated.

7/18/2022: On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to Westlake High School located at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf, for the reported fight.

A large police presence is still on scene due to the incident.

Charles County Public Schools stated a fight started among students in the summer school program.

School administrators broke up the fight, and a school resource officer called for additional police officers.

One responding officer deployed pepper spray near the schools main office. Due to safety and as a precautionary measure, the main office has been evacuated.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the school for the reported traumatic injuries. Dispatchers advised police were on the scene with patients suffering from pepper spray exposure.

EMS returned to service after operating on the scene for approximately 20 minutes. No patients were transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.