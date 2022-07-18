Police Arrests Suspect Wanted for Fatally Shooting Coworker at Forestville Restaurant

The Prince George’s County Police Department today located and arrested a man wanted for fatally shooting his coworker on Thursday.

The suspect is 29-year-old Aaren Butler of District Heights. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Fred Graham of Greenbelt. The suspect and victim worked together at a restaurant in Forestville.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers responded to the 2900 block of Donnell Drive for a shooting.

The victim was located outside of the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. The suspect then fled the scene. Officers located him on Friday, July 15, 2022, and took him into custody in Temple Hills.

Butler is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0034015.