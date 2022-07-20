UPDATE: Police Investigating 13-Year-Old Male Shot in La Plata, Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On July 18, 2022, at 11:53 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was admitted with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and are pursuing leads to identify the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. A. Worley at 301-609-6418. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

7/19/22: On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Jennie Run Drive and Caroline Drive in La Plata, for the reported gunshot victim.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the victim was outside with a group of friends when the suspect fired several shots, the victim is expected to be ok.

