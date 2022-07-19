One Transported with Minor Injuries After Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times in Leonardtown

July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Merchants Lane in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one off the roadway and overturned, with the single occupant self-extricating from the vehicle.

The operator of the Toyota pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the van denied any injuries and was not transported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash investigation.




