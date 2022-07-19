St. Mary’s County Health Department Awarded $1.6 Million Grant to Support Operations at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been awarded $1.6 million in grant funding through the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) Pathways to Health Equity program, which aims to address health disparities, expand access to health services, and improve health outcomes in underserved communities.

SMCHD was one of nine recipients selected for this capacity-building funding over a two-year timeframe.

SMCHD’s Pathways to Health Equity award will support the launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park. The Health Hub will offer a wide range of services, including mental health and substance use crisis stabilization, a jail diversion program to focus on behavioral health treatment, harm reduction services, and primary health clinical services (e.g., primary/preventive care, health education, diagnosis/treatment, etc.).

SMCHD currently offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination appointments at the Health Hub location. Renovations to the facility are expected to be complete in September 2022, with different services launching in a phased roll-out starting that month.

“This critical CHRC grant funding will help us get some key health and community services started at the new Health Hub facility,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The Health Hub will improve access to health care and help address social determinants of health in an area of our county experiencing significant health disparities. We are so grateful for this funding from the Maryland CHRC that builds upon the previous investments made by our County Commissioners, PNC Bank, and many community partners.”

