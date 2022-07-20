Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election Results for Calvert County

July 20, 2022
Last updated: 07/20/2022 10:37:46 AM

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
 Republican 1,404 3,682 NR 5,086 62.76%
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.
 Republican 78 147 NR 225 2.78%
Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford
 Republican 791 1,882 NR 2,673 32.98%
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong
 Republican 45 75 NR 120 1.48%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro
 Democratic 84 200 NR 284 6.87%
Jon Baron and Natalie Williams
 Democratic 40 114 NR 154 3.72%
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker
 Democratic 275 608 NR 883 21.35%
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth
 Democratic 56 138 NR 194 4.69%
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben
 Democratic 9 32 NR 41 0.99%
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes
 Democratic 48 120 NR 168 4.06%
John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri
 Democratic 73 112 NR 185 4.47%
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
 Democratic 421 708 NR 1,129 27.30%
Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed
 Democratic 419 652 NR 1,071 25.89%
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza
 Democratic 11 16 NR 27 0.65%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Barry Glassman
 Republican 1,708 4,245 NR 5,953 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Timothy J. Adams
 Democratic 413 881 NR 1,294 33.73%
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
 Democratic 922 1,620 NR 2,542 66.27%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michael Anthony Peroutka
 Republican 1,131 2,735 NR 3,866 59.97%
Jim Shalleck
 Republican 742 1,839 NR 2,581 40.03%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Anthony G. Brown
 Democratic 792 1,495 NR 2,287 56.62%
Katie Curran O’Malley
 Democratic 610 1,142 NR 1,752 43.38%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Chris Chaffee
 Republican 1,096 2,527 NR 3,623 51.82%
George Davis
 Republican 99 298 NR 397 5.68%
Nnabu Eze
 Republican 39 151 NR 190 2.72%
Lorie R. Friend
 Republican 120 303 NR 423 6.05%
Reba A. Hawkins
 Republican 81 208 NR 289 4.13%
Jon McGreevey
 Republican 67 180 NR 247 3.53%
Joseph Perez
 Republican 111 307 NR 418 5.98%
Todd A. Puglisi
 Republican 117 309 NR 426 6.09%
James Tarantin
 Republican 146 268 NR 414 5.92%
John Thormann
 Republican 145 420 NR 565 8.08%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michelle L. Smith
 Democratic 359 892 NR 1,251 30.97%
Chris Van Hollen
 Democratic 1,049 1,740 NR 2,789 69.03%

Representative in Congress District 5

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
DuVal Cubero
 Republican 24 75 NR 99 1.33%
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
 Republican 89 281 NR 370 4.98%
Toni Jarboe-Duley
 Republican 80 162 NR 242 3.26%
Michael S. Lemon
 Republican 46 172 NR 218 2.93%
Chris Palombi
 Republican 1,688 3,958 NR 5,646 75.99%
Patrick Lucky Stevens
 Republican 35 157 NR 192 2.58%
Tannis Villanova
 Republican 198 465 NR 663 8.92%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Steny Hoyer
 Democratic 1,077 1,904 NR 2,981 71.73%
Keith Washington
 Democratic 96 269 NR 365 8.78%
McKayla Wilkes
 Democratic 262 548 NR 810 19.49%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Al Larsen
 Republican 785 1,954 NR 2,739 53.42%
Kenneth B. Lee
 Republican 711 1,677 NR 2,388 46.58%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Rou Etienne
 Democratic 110 291 NR 401 13.10%
Michael A. Jackson
 Democratic 972 1,689 NR 2,661 86.90%

District 29

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Jack Bailey
 Republican 332 891 NR 1,223 100.00%

House of Delegates

District 27B

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
June Jones
 Democratic 19 56 NR 75 6.63%
Rachel Jones
 Democratic 188 431 NR 619 54.73%
Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.
 Democratic 158 279 NR 437 38.64%

District 27C

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Mark N. Fisher
 Republican 1,109 2,294 NR 3,403 78.12%
Kevin D. Merillat
 Republican 258 695 NR 953 21.88%

District 29C

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Timothy E. Gowen
 Republican 149 448 NR 597 44.49%
Todd B. Morgan
 Republican 209 536 NR 745 55.51%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Bill Bates
 Democratic 258 504 NR 762 100.00%

County Commissioner At Large

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Myra Gowans
 Republican 380 775 NR 1,155 8.89%
Earl “Buddy” Hance
 Republican 1,535 3,513 NR 5,048 38.88%
Paul Harrison
 Republican 599 1,495 NR 2,094 16.13%
Todd Ireland
 Republican 1,388 3,300 NR 4,688 36.10%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Emad Emile Dides
 Democratic 851 1,515 NR 2,366 43.03%
Chelsea Anne Montague
 Democratic 1,124 2,008 NR 3,132 56.97%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Patrick E. Flaherty
 Republican 312 785 NR 1,097 14.16%
Mike Hart
 Republican 1,140 2,709 NR 3,849 49.67%
Steve Jones
 Republican 832 1,971 NR 2,803 36.17%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Tricia V. Powell
 Democratic 1,160 2,117 NR 3,277 100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Mark C. Cox, Sr.
 Republican 1,139 2,974 NR 4,113 53.39%
Chris J. Gadway
 Republican 1,137 2,453 NR 3,590 46.61%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
David M. Gray
 Democratic 1,142 2,087 NR 3,229 100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Catherine Grasso
 Republican 1,271 2,744 NR 4,015 51.99%
Kelly D. McConkey
 Republican 797 2,020 NR 2,817 36.48%
Evan R. Turzanski
 Republican 209 681 NR 890 11.53%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Darrell Roberts
 Democratic 1,118 2,048 NR 3,166 100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Beth Chaaya
 Republican 624 1,711 NR 2,335 33.00%
Nova Tracy-Soper
 Republican 1,505 3,235 NR 4,740 67.00%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Bob Harvey
 Republican 1,783 4,236 NR 6,019 100.00%

 

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Rick Piereck
 Democratic 1,155 2,112 NR 3,267 100.00%

 

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Kathy P. Smith
 Democratic 1,262 2,279 NR 3,541 100.00%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Mark S. Lynch
 Republican 1,670 4,106 NR 5,776 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Margaret H. Phipps
 Democratic 1,275 2,303 NR 3,578 100.00%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Leslie M. Downs
 Republican 1,581 3,689 NR 5,270 51.68%
Ted LeBlanc
 Republican 1,483 3,444 NR 4,927 48.32%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Thomas M. Pelagatti
 Democratic 1,213 2,175 NR 3,388 100.00%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Ricky Cox
 Republican 986 2,451 NR 3,437 41.17%
Craig W. Kontra
 Republican 543 1,232 NR 1,775 21.26%
Dave McDowell
 Republican 693 1,611 NR 2,304 27.60%
Mike Wilson
 Republican 211 622 NR 833 9.98%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
 Democratic 1,203 2,226 NR 3,429 100.00%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Joshua Johnson
 Republican 873 2,113 NR 2,986 9.40%
Elizabeth C. King
 Republican 1,025 2,363 NR 3,388 10.67%
Lisa Lavallee
 Republican 892 2,064 NR 2,956 9.31%
James McQueen, Sr.
 Republican 979 2,356 NR 3,335 10.50%
J. P. Sherkus
 Republican 824 1,855 NR 2,679 8.43%
Cal Steuart
 Republican 1,077 2,419 NR 3,496 11.01%
Tisha L. Stone
 Republican 792 1,865 NR 2,657 8.37%
Tannis Villanova
 Republican 928 2,185 NR 3,113 9.80%
Dale A. Weems
 Republican 1,286 2,935 NR 4,221 13.29%
Donna M. Zupancic
 Republican 907 2,024 NR 2,931 9.23%

Democratic Central Committee At Large

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Collin Berglund (Male)
 Democratic 935 1,548 NR 2,483 30.82%
Kara J. Dudley (Female)
 Democratic 1,089 1,888 NR 2,977 36.95%
Cristin Orr Shiffer (Female)
 Democratic 978 1,618 NR 2,596 32.22%

Democratic Central Committee

District 1

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Lauren Elyard (Female)
 Democratic 332 678 NR 1,010 54.48%
David M. Salazar (Male)
 Democratic 304 540 NR 844 45.52%

District 2

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Gabriel Gough (Male)
 Democratic 324 450 NR 774 45.21%
Cindy L. Yoe (Female)
 Democratic 379 559 NR 938 54.79%

District 3

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Renita Alexander (Female)
 Democratic 404 769 NR 1,173 55.02%
Duwane Rager (Male)
 Democratic 343 616 NR 959 44.98%

 

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Scott M. Devine
 392 1,042 NR 1,434 6.50%
Scott Fowler
 610 1,711 NR 2,321 10.53%
Lisa Grenis
 1,403 2,809 NR 4,212 19.11%
Christina “Tina” Hall
 502 1,279 NR 1,781 8.08%
Camille T. Khaleesi
 937 1,504 NR 2,441 11.07%
Joseph L. Marchio
 527 1,287 NR 1,814 8.23%
Tracy H. McGuire
 1,105 2,093 NR 3,198 14.51%
Jana Post
 923 2,082 NR 3,005 13.63%
Damien Lee Villanova
 507 1,332 NR 1,839 8.34%

