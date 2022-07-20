Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election Results for Calvert County

Last updated: 07/20/2022 10:37:46 AM
Governor / Lt. Governor
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
|Republican
|1,404
|3,682
|NR
|5,086
|62.76%
|
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.
|Republican
|78
|147
|NR
|225
|2.78%
|
Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford
|Republican
|791
|1,882
|NR
|2,673
|32.98%
|
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong
|Republican
|45
|75
|NR
|120
|1.48%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro
|Democratic
|84
|200
|NR
|284
|6.87%
|
Jon Baron and Natalie Williams
|Democratic
|40
|114
|NR
|154
|3.72%
|
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker
|Democratic
|275
|608
|NR
|883
|21.35%
|
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth
|Democratic
|56
|138
|NR
|194
|4.69%
|
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben
|Democratic
|9
|32
|NR
|41
|0.99%
|
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes
|Democratic
|48
|120
|NR
|168
|4.06%
|
John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri
|Democratic
|73
|112
|NR
|185
|4.47%
|
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
|Democratic
|421
|708
|NR
|1,129
|27.30%
|
Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed
|Democratic
|419
|652
|NR
|1,071
|25.89%
|
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza
|Democratic
|11
|16
|NR
|27
|0.65%
Comptroller
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Barry Glassman
|Republican
|1,708
|4,245
|NR
|5,953
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Timothy J. Adams
|Democratic
|413
|881
|NR
|1,294
|33.73%
|
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
|Democratic
|922
|1,620
|NR
|2,542
|66.27%
Attorney General
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michael Anthony Peroutka
|Republican
|1,131
|2,735
|NR
|3,866
|59.97%
|
Jim Shalleck
|Republican
|742
|1,839
|NR
|2,581
|40.03%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anthony G. Brown
|Democratic
|792
|1,495
|NR
|2,287
|56.62%
|
Katie Curran O’Malley
|Democratic
|610
|1,142
|NR
|1,752
|43.38%
U.S. Senator
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Chris Chaffee
|Republican
|1,096
|2,527
|NR
|3,623
|51.82%
|
George Davis
|Republican
|99
|298
|NR
|397
|5.68%
|
Nnabu Eze
|Republican
|39
|151
|NR
|190
|2.72%
|
Lorie R. Friend
|Republican
|120
|303
|NR
|423
|6.05%
|
Reba A. Hawkins
|Republican
|81
|208
|NR
|289
|4.13%
|
Jon McGreevey
|Republican
|67
|180
|NR
|247
|3.53%
|
Joseph Perez
|Republican
|111
|307
|NR
|418
|5.98%
|
Todd A. Puglisi
|Republican
|117
|309
|NR
|426
|6.09%
|
James Tarantin
|Republican
|146
|268
|NR
|414
|5.92%
|
John Thormann
|Republican
|145
|420
|NR
|565
|8.08%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michelle L. Smith
|Democratic
|359
|892
|NR
|1,251
|30.97%
|
Chris Van Hollen
|Democratic
|1,049
|1,740
|NR
|2,789
|69.03%
Representative in Congress District 5
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
DuVal Cubero
|Republican
|24
|75
|NR
|99
|1.33%
|
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
|Republican
|89
|281
|NR
|370
|4.98%
|
Toni Jarboe-Duley
|Republican
|80
|162
|NR
|242
|3.26%
|
Michael S. Lemon
|Republican
|46
|172
|NR
|218
|2.93%
|
Chris Palombi
|Republican
|1,688
|3,958
|NR
|5,646
|75.99%
|
Patrick Lucky Stevens
|Republican
|35
|157
|NR
|192
|2.58%
|
Tannis Villanova
|Republican
|198
|465
|NR
|663
|8.92%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|1,077
|1,904
|NR
|2,981
|71.73%
|
Keith Washington
|Democratic
|96
|269
|NR
|365
|8.78%
|
McKayla Wilkes
|Democratic
|262
|548
|NR
|810
|19.49%
State Senator
District 27
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Al Larsen
|Republican
|785
|1,954
|NR
|2,739
|53.42%
|
Kenneth B. Lee
|Republican
|711
|1,677
|NR
|2,388
|46.58%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rou Etienne
|Democratic
|110
|291
|NR
|401
|13.10%
|
Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|972
|1,689
|NR
|2,661
|86.90%
District 29
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jack Bailey
|Republican
|332
|891
|NR
|1,223
|100.00%
House of Delegates
District 27B
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
June Jones
|Democratic
|19
|56
|NR
|75
|6.63%
|
Rachel Jones
|Democratic
|188
|431
|NR
|619
|54.73%
|
Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.
|Democratic
|158
|279
|NR
|437
|38.64%
District 27C
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mark N. Fisher
|Republican
|1,109
|2,294
|NR
|3,403
|78.12%
|
Kevin D. Merillat
|Republican
|258
|695
|NR
|953
|21.88%
District 29C
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Timothy E. Gowen
|Republican
|149
|448
|NR
|597
|44.49%
|
Todd B. Morgan
|Republican
|209
|536
|NR
|745
|55.51%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Bill Bates
|Democratic
|258
|504
|NR
|762
|100.00%
County Commissioner At Large
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Myra Gowans
|Republican
|380
|775
|NR
|1,155
|8.89%
|
Earl “Buddy” Hance
|Republican
|1,535
|3,513
|NR
|5,048
|38.88%
|
Paul Harrison
|Republican
|599
|1,495
|NR
|2,094
|16.13%
|
Todd Ireland
|Republican
|1,388
|3,300
|NR
|4,688
|36.10%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Emad Emile Dides
|Democratic
|851
|1,515
|NR
|2,366
|43.03%
|
Chelsea Anne Montague
|Democratic
|1,124
|2,008
|NR
|3,132
|56.97%
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Patrick E. Flaherty
|Republican
|312
|785
|NR
|1,097
|14.16%
|
Mike Hart
|Republican
|1,140
|2,709
|NR
|3,849
|49.67%
|
Steve Jones
|Republican
|832
|1,971
|NR
|2,803
|36.17%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tricia V. Powell
|Democratic
|1,160
|2,117
|NR
|3,277
|100.00%
District 2
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mark C. Cox, Sr.
|Republican
|1,139
|2,974
|NR
|4,113
|53.39%
|
Chris J. Gadway
|Republican
|1,137
|2,453
|NR
|3,590
|46.61%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
David M. Gray
|Democratic
|1,142
|2,087
|NR
|3,229
|100.00%
District 3
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Catherine Grasso
|Republican
|1,271
|2,744
|NR
|4,015
|51.99%
|
Kelly D. McConkey
|Republican
|797
|2,020
|NR
|2,817
|36.48%
|
Evan R. Turzanski
|Republican
|209
|681
|NR
|890
|11.53%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Darrell Roberts
|Democratic
|1,118
|2,048
|NR
|3,166
|100.00%
Treasurer
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Beth Chaaya
|Republican
|624
|1,711
|NR
|2,335
|33.00%
|
Nova Tracy-Soper
|Republican
|1,505
|3,235
|NR
|4,740
|67.00%
State’s Attorney
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Bob Harvey
|Republican
|1,783
|4,236
|NR
|6,019
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rick Piereck
|Democratic
|1,155
|2,112
|NR
|3,267
|100.00%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Kathy P. Smith
|Democratic
|1,262
|2,279
|NR
|3,541
|100.00%
Register of Wills
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mark S. Lynch
|Republican
|1,670
|4,106
|NR
|5,776
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Margaret H. Phipps
|Democratic
|1,275
|2,303
|NR
|3,578
|100.00%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Leslie M. Downs
|Republican
|1,581
|3,689
|NR
|5,270
|51.68%
|
Ted LeBlanc
|Republican
|1,483
|3,444
|NR
|4,927
|48.32%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Thomas M. Pelagatti
|Democratic
|1,213
|2,175
|NR
|3,388
|100.00%
Sheriff
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Ricky Cox
|Republican
|986
|2,451
|NR
|3,437
|41.17%
|
Craig W. Kontra
|Republican
|543
|1,232
|NR
|1,775
|21.26%
|
Dave McDowell
|Republican
|693
|1,611
|NR
|2,304
|27.60%
|
Mike Wilson
|Republican
|211
|622
|NR
|833
|9.98%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
|Democratic
|1,203
|2,226
|NR
|3,429
|100.00%
Republican Central Committee
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Joshua Johnson
|Republican
|873
|2,113
|NR
|2,986
|9.40%
|
Elizabeth C. King
|Republican
|1,025
|2,363
|NR
|3,388
|10.67%
|
Lisa Lavallee
|Republican
|892
|2,064
|NR
|2,956
|9.31%
|
James McQueen, Sr.
|Republican
|979
|2,356
|NR
|3,335
|10.50%
|
J. P. Sherkus
|Republican
|824
|1,855
|NR
|2,679
|8.43%
|
Cal Steuart
|Republican
|1,077
|2,419
|NR
|3,496
|11.01%
|
Tisha L. Stone
|Republican
|792
|1,865
|NR
|2,657
|8.37%
|
Tannis Villanova
|Republican
|928
|2,185
|NR
|3,113
|9.80%
|
Dale A. Weems
|Republican
|1,286
|2,935
|NR
|4,221
|13.29%
|
Donna M. Zupancic
|Republican
|907
|2,024
|NR
|2,931
|9.23%
Democratic Central Committee At Large
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Collin Berglund (Male)
|Democratic
|935
|1,548
|NR
|2,483
|30.82%
|
Kara J. Dudley (Female)
|Democratic
|1,089
|1,888
|NR
|2,977
|36.95%
|
Cristin Orr Shiffer (Female)
|Democratic
|978
|1,618
|NR
|2,596
|32.22%
Democratic Central Committee
District 1
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Lauren Elyard (Female)
|Democratic
|332
|678
|NR
|1,010
|54.48%
|
David M. Salazar (Male)
|Democratic
|304
|540
|NR
|844
|45.52%
District 2
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Gabriel Gough (Male)
|Democratic
|324
|450
|NR
|774
|45.21%
|
Cindy L. Yoe (Female)
|Democratic
|379
|559
|NR
|938
|54.79%
District 3
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Renita Alexander (Female)
|Democratic
|404
|769
|NR
|1,173
|55.02%
|
Duwane Rager (Male)
|Democratic
|343
|616
|NR
|959
|44.98%
Board of Education At Large
Non-Partisan Candidates
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Scott M. Devine
|392
|1,042
|NR
|1,434
|6.50%
|
Scott Fowler
|610
|1,711
|NR
|2,321
|10.53%
|
Lisa Grenis
|1,403
|2,809
|NR
|4,212
|19.11%
|
Christina “Tina” Hall
|502
|1,279
|NR
|1,781
|8.08%
|
Camille T. Khaleesi
|937
|1,504
|NR
|2,441
|11.07%
|
Joseph L. Marchio
|527
|1,287
|NR
|1,814
|8.23%
|
Tracy H. McGuire
|1,105
|2,093
|NR
|3,198
|14.51%
|
Jana Post
|923
|2,082
|NR
|3,005
|13.63%
|
Damien Lee Villanova
|507
|1,332
|NR
|1,839
|8.34%