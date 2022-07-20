Police Arrests, Charge Suspect With Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute, Recover Over $50,000 and 1lb of Cocaine

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested an Adelphi man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 44-year-old Edwin Murillo.

Through various investigative means, detectives identified Murillo as a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Adelphi. On June 30, 2022, the PGPD served a search warrant at his residence in the 2000 block of Muskogee Street.

Officers recovered 458 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $48,500. Additionally, approximately $50,000 in cash was recovered along with other items of evidence.

Murillo is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of an illegal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Prince George’s County Police Department conducted this investigation with the support of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network as well as federal law enforcement partners.

