Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election Results for Charles County

July 20, 2022
Last updated: 07/20/2022 10:47:48 AM

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
 Republican 641 2,303 NR 2,944 67.34%
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.
 Republican 28 80 NR 108 2.47%
Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford
 Republican 292 961 NR 1,253 28.66%
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong
 Republican 25 42 NR 67 1.53%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro
 Democratic 331 847 NR 1,178 9.26%
Jon Baron and Natalie Williams
 Democratic 56 209 NR 265 2.08%
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker
 Democratic 758 1,555 NR 2,313 18.19%
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth
 Democratic 113 230 NR 343 2.70%
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben
 Democratic 15 49 NR 64 0.50%
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes
 Democratic 56 237 NR 293 2.30%
John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri
 Democratic 85 223 NR 308 2.42%
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
 Democratic 1,792 3,953 NR 5,745 45.18%
Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed
 Democratic 730 1,379 NR 2,109 16.59%
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza
 Democratic 24 74 NR 98 0.77%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Barry Glassman
 Republican 789 2,523 NR 3,312 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Timothy J. Adams
 Democratic 2,002 4,439 NR 6,441 52.80%
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
 Democratic 1,768 3,991 NR 5,759 47.20%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michael Anthony Peroutka
 Republican 498 1,690 NR 2,188 58.66%
Jim Shalleck
 Republican 361 1,181 NR 1,542 41.34%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Anthony G. Brown
 Democratic 3,077 6,904 NR 9,981 79.49%
Katie Curran O’Malley
 Democratic 836 1,739 NR 2,575 20.51%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Chris Chaffee
 Republican 279 974 NR 1,253 32.19%
George Davis
 Republican 69 292 NR 361 9.27%
Nnabu Eze
 Republican 35 120 NR 155 3.98%
Lorie R. Friend
 Republican 149 386 NR 535 13.74%
Reba A. Hawkins
 Republican 49 168 NR 217 5.57%
Jon McGreevey
 Republican 33 112 NR 145 3.72%
Joseph Perez
 Republican 67 246 NR 313 8.04%
Todd A. Puglisi
 Republican 44 143 NR 187 4.80%
James Tarantin
 Republican 75 196 NR 271 6.96%
John Thormann
 Republican 95 361 NR 456 11.71%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michelle L. Smith
 Democratic 1,100 2,949 NR 4,049 32.37%
Chris Van Hollen
 Democratic 2,813 5,648 NR 8,461 67.63%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
DuVal Cubero
 Republican 27 92 NR 119 2.95%
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
 Republican 51 264 NR 315 7.80%
Toni Jarboe-Duley
 Republican 41 160 NR 201 4.98%
Michael S. Lemon
 Republican 32 132 NR 164 4.06%
Chris Palombi
 Republican 690 2,226 NR 2,916 72.18%
Patrick Lucky Stevens
 Republican 39 114 NR 153 3.79%
Tannis Villanova
 Republican 49 123 NR 172 4.26%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Steny Hoyer
 Democratic 2,738 5,350 NR 8,088 63.72%
Keith Washington
 Democratic 355 848 NR 1,203 9.48%
McKayla Wilkes
 Democratic 868 2,534 NR 3,402 26.80%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Al Larsen
 Republican 68 235 NR 303 57.06%
Kenneth B. Lee
 Republican 58 170 NR 228 42.94%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Rou Etienne
 Democratic 67 170 NR 237 11.77%
Michael A. Jackson
 Democratic 571 1,205 NR 1,776 88.23%

District 28

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michelle M. Talkington
 Republican 713 2,202 NR 2,915 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Arthur Carr Ellis
 Democratic 2,162 4,666 NR 6,828 66.99%
Vontasha R. Simms
 Democratic 993 2,372 NR 3,365 33.01%

House of Delegates

District 27A

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Kevin M. Harris
 Democratic 370 802 NR 1,172 57.59%
Susie Proctor
 Democratic 278 585 NR 863 42.41%

District 28

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
James Ashburn
 Republican 667 2,122 NR 2,789 38.83%
Marquita Bushrod
 Republican 564 1,730 NR 2,294 31.94%
Tyrone R. Hall
 Republican 520 1,579 NR 2,099 29.23%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Buddy Bowling, Jr.
 Democratic 839 2,041 NR 2,880 10.50%
Debra Davis
 Democratic 2,127 4,426 NR 6,553 23.88%
Edward Holland
 Democratic 713 1,492 NR 2,205 8.04%
Edith J. Patterson
 Democratic 2,250 4,623 NR 6,873 25.05%
Cornell T. Posey
 Democratic 510 1,374 NR 1,884 6.87%
C. T. Wilson
 Democratic 2,358 4,687 NR 7,045 25.67%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Monise Alexis Brown
 293 954 NR 1,247 32.18%
Adrienne Davis
 177 632 NR 809 20.88%
Sarah Freeman Proctor
 443 1,376 NR 1,819 46.94%

Democratic Ballots

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Monise Alexis Brown
 2,576 5,695 NR 8,271 66.94%
Adrienne Davis
 977 1,768 NR 2,745 22.22%
Sarah Freeman Proctor
 332 1,008 NR 1,340 10.84%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Joe Crawford
 Republican 787 2,567 NR 3,354 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Reuben B. Collins, II
 Democratic 2,266 4,606 NR 6,872 54.85%
Latina “Tina” Wilson
 Democratic 1,655 4,001 NR 5,656 45.15%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Paul Genevie
 Republican 821 2,583 NR 3,404 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Gilbert BJ Bowling
 Democratic 1,344 3,180 NR 4,524 36.54%
Richard E. Cook
 Democratic 953 2,300 NR 3,253 26.27%
Ian Herd
 Democratic 169 475 NR 644 5.20%
Matt Nolan Wills
 Democratic 1,421 2,539 NR 3,960 31.98%

District 2

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Alexandra Rak
 Republican 792 2,487 NR 3,279 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Thomasina “Sina” Coates
 Democratic 2,664 6,035 NR 8,699 71.51%
Ongisa Mckenzie
 Democratic 513 1,017 NR 1,530 12.58%
Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan
 Democratic 616 1,319 NR 1,935 15.91%

District 3

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Norris H. Hanes
 Republican 748 2,410 NR 3,158 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Carlos Childs
 Democratic 867 2,145 NR 3,012 24.75%
Linda Dade
 Democratic 562 1,459 NR 2,021 16.61%
Amanda Stewart
 Democratic 2,368 4,767 NR 7,135 58.64%

District 4

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Stacey A. Lehn
 Republican 780 2,489 NR 3,269 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Ralph E. Patterson, II
 Democratic 2,071 4,533 NR 6,604 52.83%
Bobby Rucci
 Democratic 1,847 4,049 NR 5,896 47.17%

State’s Attorney

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Anthony “Tony” Covington
 Democratic 3,534 7,843 NR 11,377 100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Henry Thompson
 Republican 764 2,433 NR 3,197 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Tonya Henderson
 Democratic 937 2,580 NR 3,517 29.45%
Joseph W. Mank
 Democratic 128 267 NR 395 3.31%
Robin C. Rutledge
 Democratic 824 1,321 NR 2,145 17.96%
Lisa E. Yates
 Democratic 1,865 4,020 NR 5,885 49.28%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Jim Crawford
 Republican 763 2,486 NR 3,249 100.00%

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Loraine Davies Hennessy
 Democratic 2,909 6,183 NR 9,092 75.84%
David Quintin Thomas
 Democratic 854 2,042 NR 2,896 24.16%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Darlene M. Breck
 Democratic 2,467 5,231 NR 7,698 27.10%
Reginald Kearney
 Democratic 1,600 2,860 NR 4,460 15.70%
Peter Murphy
 Democratic 1,689 3,711 NR 5,400 19.01%
Donta Varney
 Democratic 1,259 2,941 NR 4,200 14.79%
Russell Yates
 Democratic 2,170 4,478 NR 6,648 23.40%

Sheriff

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Troy Berry
 Democratic 3,254 6,826 NR 10,080 79.99%
Derek L. Larsen
 Democratic 689 1,832 NR 2,521 20.01%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
James Ashburn
 Republican 654 1,984 NR 2,638 12.04%
Marquita Bushrod
 Republican 487 1,369 NR 1,856 8.47%
Jim Crawford
 Republican 608 2,019 NR 2,627 11.99%
Joe Crawford
 Republican 588 1,878 NR 2,466 11.26%
Daniel P. Creighton
 Republican 508 1,607 NR 2,115 9.66%
Brian S. Frayer
 Republican 468 1,448 NR 1,916 8.75%
Zalee Harris
 Republican 387 1,130 NR 1,517 6.93%
Bernadette Smith
 Republican 579 1,644 NR 2,223 10.15%
Michelle M. Talkington
 Republican 614 1,794 NR 2,408 10.99%
Henry Thompson
 Republican 535 1,601 NR 2,136 9.75%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Abena Affum-McAllister (Female)
 Democratic 1,845 4,081 NR 5,926 4.82%
Virginia Benedict (Female)
 Democratic 1,986 4,235 NR 6,221 5.07%
Juwan M. Blocker (Male)
 Democratic 1,688 3,967 NR 5,655 4.60%
Julie Brooks (Female)
 Democratic 1,506 3,048 NR 4,554 3.71%
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female)
 Democratic 2,212 4,890 NR 7,102 5.78%
Carlos Childs (Male)
 Democratic 2,155 4,229 NR 6,384 5.20%
Melissa Davis (Female)
 Democratic 1,926 3,989 NR 5,915 4.82%
Marie L. Duffield (Female)
 Democratic 1,295 3,055 NR 4,350 3.54%
Jason I. Henry (Male)
 Democratic 1,694 3,827 NR 5,521 4.50%
Edward Holland (Male)
 Democratic 1,706 3,863 NR 5,569 4.53%
Joyce M. Little (Female)
 Democratic 1,948 4,252 NR 6,200 5.05%
Derrick L. Lockhart (Male)
 Democratic 1,796 3,988 NR 5,784 4.71%
Lauretta M. Miles (Female)
 Democratic 1,732 3,884 NR 5,616 4.57%
Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male)
 Democratic 2,523 5,294 NR 7,817 6.36%
Lenny Proctor (Male)
 Democratic 1,702 3,676 NR 5,378 4.38%
Aqsa Siddique (Female)
 Democratic 1,125 2,820 NR 3,945 3.21%
Vontasha R. Simms (Female)
 Democratic 1,860 4,083 NR 5,943 4.84%
Alvin Stewart (Male)
 Democratic 1,961 3,887 NR 5,848 4.76%
Donta Varney (Male)
 Democratic 1,266 2,709 NR 3,975 3.24%
McKayla Wilkes (Female)
 Democratic 2,333 5,486 NR 7,819 6.37%
Russell Yates (Male)
 Democratic 2,343 4,957 NR 7,300 5.94%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Michael “Mike” Lukas
 1,633 4,120 NR 5,753 35.09%
Shawna Mayon Marks
 778 1,864 NR 2,642 16.11%
Letonya Smalls
 820 2,273 NR 3,093 18.86%
Bernadette Smith
 928 2,200 NR 3,128 19.08%
Chino Walters
 607 1,174 NR 1,781 10.86%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Zach Ball
 269 699 NR 968 13.21%
Cindy Coulby
 388 1,095 NR 1,483 20.24%
David Hancock
 788 2,090 NR 2,878 39.28%
Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.
 297 762 NR 1,059 14.45%
Samichie Thomas
 332 607 NR 939 12.82%

District 2

Non-Partisan Candidates

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Julie Brown
 486 1,241 NR 1,727 24.49%
Jason I. Henry
 460 1,007 NR 1,467 20.81%
Olivia D. Rollamas
 202 650 NR 852 12.08%
Jamila Smith
 427 971 NR 1,398 19.83%
Brenda L. Thomas
 476 1,131 NR 1,607 22.79%

District 3

Non-Partisan Candidates

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage
Dottery Butler-Washington
 623 1,341 NR 1,964 27.35%
Andre Kinney
 179 411 NR 590 8.22%
Nicole M. Kreamer
 616 1,309 NR 1,925 26.81%
Bob Poore
 123 314 NR 437 6.09%
Deron Eldridge Tross
 412 786 NR 1,198 16.69%
Richard Wallace
 354 712 NR 1,066 14.85%

This entry was posted on July 20, 2022 at 11:02 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, Politics, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.