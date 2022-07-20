Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election Results for Charles County

Last updated: 07/20/2022 10:47:48 AM
Governor / Lt. Governor
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
|Republican
|641
|2,303
|NR
|2,944
|67.34%
|
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.
|Republican
|28
|80
|NR
|108
|2.47%
|
Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford
|Republican
|292
|961
|NR
|1,253
|28.66%
|
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong
|Republican
|25
|42
|NR
|67
|1.53%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro
|Democratic
|331
|847
|NR
|1,178
|9.26%
|
Jon Baron and Natalie Williams
|Democratic
|56
|209
|NR
|265
|2.08%
|
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker
|Democratic
|758
|1,555
|NR
|2,313
|18.19%
|
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth
|Democratic
|113
|230
|NR
|343
|2.70%
|
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben
|Democratic
|15
|49
|NR
|64
|0.50%
|
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes
|Democratic
|56
|237
|NR
|293
|2.30%
|
John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri
|Democratic
|85
|223
|NR
|308
|2.42%
|
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
|Democratic
|1,792
|3,953
|NR
|5,745
|45.18%
|
Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed
|Democratic
|730
|1,379
|NR
|2,109
|16.59%
|
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza
|Democratic
|24
|74
|NR
|98
|0.77%
Comptroller
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Barry Glassman
|Republican
|789
|2,523
|NR
|3,312
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Timothy J. Adams
|Democratic
|2,002
|4,439
|NR
|6,441
|52.80%
|
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
|Democratic
|1,768
|3,991
|NR
|5,759
|47.20%
Attorney General
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michael Anthony Peroutka
|Republican
|498
|1,690
|NR
|2,188
|58.66%
|
Jim Shalleck
|Republican
|361
|1,181
|NR
|1,542
|41.34%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anthony G. Brown
|Democratic
|3,077
|6,904
|NR
|9,981
|79.49%
|
Katie Curran O’Malley
|Democratic
|836
|1,739
|NR
|2,575
|20.51%
U.S. Senator
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Chris Chaffee
|Republican
|279
|974
|NR
|1,253
|32.19%
|
George Davis
|Republican
|69
|292
|NR
|361
|9.27%
|
Nnabu Eze
|Republican
|35
|120
|NR
|155
|3.98%
|
Lorie R. Friend
|Republican
|149
|386
|NR
|535
|13.74%
|
Reba A. Hawkins
|Republican
|49
|168
|NR
|217
|5.57%
|
Jon McGreevey
|Republican
|33
|112
|NR
|145
|3.72%
|
Joseph Perez
|Republican
|67
|246
|NR
|313
|8.04%
|
Todd A. Puglisi
|Republican
|44
|143
|NR
|187
|4.80%
|
James Tarantin
|Republican
|75
|196
|NR
|271
|6.96%
|
John Thormann
|Republican
|95
|361
|NR
|456
|11.71%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michelle L. Smith
|Democratic
|1,100
|2,949
|NR
|4,049
|32.37%
|
Chris Van Hollen
|Democratic
|2,813
|5,648
|NR
|8,461
|67.63%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
DuVal Cubero
|Republican
|27
|92
|NR
|119
|2.95%
|
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
|Republican
|51
|264
|NR
|315
|7.80%
|
Toni Jarboe-Duley
|Republican
|41
|160
|NR
|201
|4.98%
|
Michael S. Lemon
|Republican
|32
|132
|NR
|164
|4.06%
|
Chris Palombi
|Republican
|690
|2,226
|NR
|2,916
|72.18%
|
Patrick Lucky Stevens
|Republican
|39
|114
|NR
|153
|3.79%
|
Tannis Villanova
|Republican
|49
|123
|NR
|172
|4.26%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|2,738
|5,350
|NR
|8,088
|63.72%
|
Keith Washington
|Democratic
|355
|848
|NR
|1,203
|9.48%
|
McKayla Wilkes
|Democratic
|868
|2,534
|NR
|3,402
|26.80%
State Senator
District 27
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Al Larsen
|Republican
|68
|235
|NR
|303
|57.06%
|
Kenneth B. Lee
|Republican
|58
|170
|NR
|228
|42.94%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rou Etienne
|Democratic
|67
|170
|NR
|237
|11.77%
|
Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|571
|1,205
|NR
|1,776
|88.23%
District 28
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michelle M. Talkington
|Republican
|713
|2,202
|NR
|2,915
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Arthur Carr Ellis
|Democratic
|2,162
|4,666
|NR
|6,828
|66.99%
|
Vontasha R. Simms
|Democratic
|993
|2,372
|NR
|3,365
|33.01%
House of Delegates
District 27A
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Kevin M. Harris
|Democratic
|370
|802
|NR
|1,172
|57.59%
|
Susie Proctor
|Democratic
|278
|585
|NR
|863
|42.41%
District 28
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
James Ashburn
|Republican
|667
|2,122
|NR
|2,789
|38.83%
|
Marquita Bushrod
|Republican
|564
|1,730
|NR
|2,294
|31.94%
|
Tyrone R. Hall
|Republican
|520
|1,579
|NR
|2,099
|29.23%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Buddy Bowling, Jr.
|Democratic
|839
|2,041
|NR
|2,880
|10.50%
|
Debra Davis
|Democratic
|2,127
|4,426
|NR
|6,553
|23.88%
|
Edward Holland
|Democratic
|713
|1,492
|NR
|2,205
|8.04%
|
Edith J. Patterson
|Democratic
|2,250
|4,623
|NR
|6,873
|25.05%
|
Cornell T. Posey
|Democratic
|510
|1,374
|NR
|1,884
|6.87%
|
C. T. Wilson
|Democratic
|2,358
|4,687
|NR
|7,045
|25.67%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Circuit 7
Republican Ballots
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Monise Alexis Brown
|293
|954
|NR
|1,247
|32.18%
|
Adrienne Davis
|177
|632
|NR
|809
|20.88%
|
Sarah Freeman Proctor
|443
|1,376
|NR
|1,819
|46.94%
Democratic Ballots
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Monise Alexis Brown
|2,576
|5,695
|NR
|8,271
|66.94%
|
Adrienne Davis
|977
|1,768
|NR
|2,745
|22.22%
|
Sarah Freeman Proctor
|332
|1,008
|NR
|1,340
|10.84%
County Commissioner President
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Joe Crawford
|Republican
|787
|2,567
|NR
|3,354
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Reuben B. Collins, II
|Democratic
|2,266
|4,606
|NR
|6,872
|54.85%
|
Latina “Tina” Wilson
|Democratic
|1,655
|4,001
|NR
|5,656
|45.15%
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Paul Genevie
|Republican
|821
|2,583
|NR
|3,404
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Gilbert BJ Bowling
|Democratic
|1,344
|3,180
|NR
|4,524
|36.54%
|
Richard E. Cook
|Democratic
|953
|2,300
|NR
|3,253
|26.27%
|
Ian Herd
|Democratic
|169
|475
|NR
|644
|5.20%
|
Matt Nolan Wills
|Democratic
|1,421
|2,539
|NR
|3,960
|31.98%
District 2
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Alexandra Rak
|Republican
|792
|2,487
|NR
|3,279
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Thomasina “Sina” Coates
|Democratic
|2,664
|6,035
|NR
|8,699
|71.51%
|
Ongisa Mckenzie
|Democratic
|513
|1,017
|NR
|1,530
|12.58%
|
Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan
|Democratic
|616
|1,319
|NR
|1,935
|15.91%
District 3
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Norris H. Hanes
|Republican
|748
|2,410
|NR
|3,158
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Carlos Childs
|Democratic
|867
|2,145
|NR
|3,012
|24.75%
|
Linda Dade
|Democratic
|562
|1,459
|NR
|2,021
|16.61%
|
Amanda Stewart
|Democratic
|2,368
|4,767
|NR
|7,135
|58.64%
District 4
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Stacey A. Lehn
|Republican
|780
|2,489
|NR
|3,269
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Ralph E. Patterson, II
|Democratic
|2,071
|4,533
|NR
|6,604
|52.83%
|
Bobby Rucci
|Democratic
|1,847
|4,049
|NR
|5,896
|47.17%
State’s Attorney
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anthony “Tony” Covington
|Democratic
|3,534
|7,843
|NR
|11,377
|100.00%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Henry Thompson
|Republican
|764
|2,433
|NR
|3,197
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tonya Henderson
|Democratic
|937
|2,580
|NR
|3,517
|29.45%
|
Joseph W. Mank
|Democratic
|128
|267
|NR
|395
|3.31%
|
Robin C. Rutledge
|Democratic
|824
|1,321
|NR
|2,145
|17.96%
|
Lisa E. Yates
|Democratic
|1,865
|4,020
|NR
|5,885
|49.28%
Register of Wills
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jim Crawford
|Republican
|763
|2,486
|NR
|3,249
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Loraine Davies Hennessy
|Democratic
|2,909
|6,183
|NR
|9,092
|75.84%
|
David Quintin Thomas
|Democratic
|854
|2,042
|NR
|2,896
|24.16%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Darlene M. Breck
|Democratic
|2,467
|5,231
|NR
|7,698
|27.10%
|
Reginald Kearney
|Democratic
|1,600
|2,860
|NR
|4,460
|15.70%
|
Peter Murphy
|Democratic
|1,689
|3,711
|NR
|5,400
|19.01%
|
Donta Varney
|Democratic
|1,259
|2,941
|NR
|4,200
|14.79%
|
Russell Yates
|Democratic
|2,170
|4,478
|NR
|6,648
|23.40%
Sheriff
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Troy Berry
|Democratic
|3,254
|6,826
|NR
|10,080
|79.99%
|
Derek L. Larsen
|Democratic
|689
|1,832
|NR
|2,521
|20.01%
Republican Central Committee
Republican Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
James Ashburn
|Republican
|654
|1,984
|NR
|2,638
|12.04%
|
Marquita Bushrod
|Republican
|487
|1,369
|NR
|1,856
|8.47%
|
Jim Crawford
|Republican
|608
|2,019
|NR
|2,627
|11.99%
|
Joe Crawford
|Republican
|588
|1,878
|NR
|2,466
|11.26%
|
Daniel P. Creighton
|Republican
|508
|1,607
|NR
|2,115
|9.66%
|
Brian S. Frayer
|Republican
|468
|1,448
|NR
|1,916
|8.75%
|
Zalee Harris
|Republican
|387
|1,130
|NR
|1,517
|6.93%
|
Bernadette Smith
|Republican
|579
|1,644
|NR
|2,223
|10.15%
|
Michelle M. Talkington
|Republican
|614
|1,794
|NR
|2,408
|10.99%
|
Henry Thompson
|Republican
|535
|1,601
|NR
|2,136
|9.75%
Democratic Central Committee
Democratic Candidates
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Abena Affum-McAllister (Female)
|Democratic
|1,845
|4,081
|NR
|5,926
|4.82%
|
Virginia Benedict (Female)
|Democratic
|1,986
|4,235
|NR
|6,221
|5.07%
|
Juwan M. Blocker (Male)
|Democratic
|1,688
|3,967
|NR
|5,655
|4.60%
|
Julie Brooks (Female)
|Democratic
|1,506
|3,048
|NR
|4,554
|3.71%
|
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female)
|Democratic
|2,212
|4,890
|NR
|7,102
|5.78%
|
Carlos Childs (Male)
|Democratic
|2,155
|4,229
|NR
|6,384
|5.20%
|
Melissa Davis (Female)
|Democratic
|1,926
|3,989
|NR
|5,915
|4.82%
|
Marie L. Duffield (Female)
|Democratic
|1,295
|3,055
|NR
|4,350
|3.54%
|
Jason I. Henry (Male)
|Democratic
|1,694
|3,827
|NR
|5,521
|4.50%
|
Edward Holland (Male)
|Democratic
|1,706
|3,863
|NR
|5,569
|4.53%
|
Joyce M. Little (Female)
|Democratic
|1,948
|4,252
|NR
|6,200
|5.05%
|
Derrick L. Lockhart (Male)
|Democratic
|1,796
|3,988
|NR
|5,784
|4.71%
|
Lauretta M. Miles (Female)
|Democratic
|1,732
|3,884
|NR
|5,616
|4.57%
|
Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male)
|Democratic
|2,523
|5,294
|NR
|7,817
|6.36%
|
Lenny Proctor (Male)
|Democratic
|1,702
|3,676
|NR
|5,378
|4.38%
|
Aqsa Siddique (Female)
|Democratic
|1,125
|2,820
|NR
|3,945
|3.21%
|
Vontasha R. Simms (Female)
|Democratic
|1,860
|4,083
|NR
|5,943
|4.84%
|
Alvin Stewart (Male)
|Democratic
|1,961
|3,887
|NR
|5,848
|4.76%
|
Donta Varney (Male)
|Democratic
|1,266
|2,709
|NR
|3,975
|3.24%
|
McKayla Wilkes (Female)
|Democratic
|2,333
|5,486
|NR
|7,819
|6.37%
|
Russell Yates (Male)
|Democratic
|2,343
|4,957
|NR
|7,300
|5.94%
Board of Education At Large
Non-Partisan Candidates
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michael “Mike” Lukas
|1,633
|4,120
|NR
|5,753
|35.09%
|
Shawna Mayon Marks
|778
|1,864
|NR
|2,642
|16.11%
|
Letonya Smalls
|820
|2,273
|NR
|3,093
|18.86%
|
Bernadette Smith
|928
|2,200
|NR
|3,128
|19.08%
|
Chino Walters
|607
|1,174
|NR
|1,781
|10.86%
Board of Education
District 1
Non-Partisan Candidates
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Zach Ball
|269
|699
|NR
|968
|13.21%
|
Cindy Coulby
|388
|1,095
|NR
|1,483
|20.24%
|
David Hancock
|788
|2,090
|NR
|2,878
|39.28%
|
Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.
|297
|762
|NR
|1,059
|14.45%
|
Samichie Thomas
|332
|607
|NR
|939
|12.82%
District 2
Non-Partisan Candidates
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Julie Brown
|486
|1,241
|NR
|1,727
|24.49%
|
Jason I. Henry
|460
|1,007
|NR
|1,467
|20.81%
|
Olivia D. Rollamas
|202
|650
|NR
|852
|12.08%
|
Jamila Smith
|427
|971
|NR
|1,398
|19.83%
|
Brenda L. Thomas
|476
|1,131
|NR
|1,607
|22.79%
District 3
Non-Partisan Candidates
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Dottery Butler-Washington
|623
|1,341
|NR
|1,964
|27.35%
|
Andre Kinney
|179
|411
|NR
|590
|8.22%
|
Nicole M. Kreamer
|616
|1,309
|NR
|1,925
|26.81%
|
Bob Poore
|123
|314
|NR
|437
|6.09%
|
Deron Eldridge Tross
|412
|786
|NR
|1,198
|16.69%
|
Richard Wallace
|354
|712
|NR
|1,066
|14.85%