La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Announces Passing of Life Member Israel Burch – Procession Coming Through La Plata This Afternoon

NIH Firefighters, Local F-271 released the following – It is with great sadness, we regret to inform you of the passing of Chief Israel Burch whom succumbed to his tough fought battle with cancer. Our local is extremely grateful to have had Chief Burch, for the leader that he was. The strives and improvements he has made with our department in such a short time are un-matched, he is the epitome of a “Fireman’s Chief”. Chief Israel Burch put the needs of others before his own until his last breath. Chief you will be missed but your legacy and teachings will live on far into the future. We will take it from here!

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department released the following – Our department regretfully announces the passing of Past Vice President and Life Member, Israel Burch. We are without words. We are thankful for the time we had with Burch and feel the void of his loss. His knowledge was instrumental in the department, especially with our Special Operations Team.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his wife Sheri and their children. Additional information will follow as plans are made. Please keep all who were touched by Burch in your thoughts and prayers.

Rest easy, we will miss you!

This afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., the La Plata Volunteer Fire and Department and the NIH Fire Department will be bringing Israel Burch home. The procession will take place on Indian Head Highway (Rt .210), Hawthorne Road (Rt. 225), and Crain Highway (Rt. 301).

Other departments throughout the county will be assisting with closing intersections during the route. We ask that all citizens use caution and patience while this occurs. Thank you.

