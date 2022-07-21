Robert “Bob” Leslie Joffe, 83, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2022.

Bob was born on June 15, 1939, to Noah and Mary Joffe and grew up in old town Bowie, MD. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1957 and faithfully served four years in the United States Air Force. He then began his over 50-year career in the Auto Body business and served as a Volunteer Fireman.

In 1973, he married Colleen, and together, they raised a blended family of six children. They were happily married for almost 49 years. He loved his community and was active in the Southern Maryland CB Club (handle: Body Maker), Waldorf Elks Lodge, and Greater Waldorf Jaycees. He enjoyed cooking enough stuffed ham to feed a small army, racing lawn mowers, picking crabs with lots of Old Bay, and bowling and was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan, but most of all he loved being Pop Pop to his “six brats” and four greatgrandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his son Norman Joffe. He is survived by his wife; children Keith Batterton (Lorrie) of Iron Station, NC, Krystene Burgess (Ken) of La Plata, MD, Michael Joffe of Waldorf, MD, Kim Bender (Wally) of Bryantown, MD, and Rebecca Campbell (John) of Birchwood, TN; his grandchildren, Samantha, Cynthia, Tristyn, Caroline, Kayleigh, Shelby, and Noah; and four greatgrandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with prayers at 11:00 am. Repass to follow at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

