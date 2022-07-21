Edward Brent Simpson, 71 of Charlotte Hall, MD peacefully passed away on June 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home.

Brent was born on March 7, 1951, in La Plata to the late Joseph Brennan, Sr., and the late Sarah Louise Davis Simpson. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Brennan Simpson, Jr., James Michael Simpson, Sr., sister, Mary “Peggy” Bailey, and brother-in-law, Wayne St.Clair. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Elaine St.Clair Simpson, daughters, Wendy Getgen (Rodne), Kristin Simpson, Jamie Brown (John, Jr.), and Jessica McEwan (Donald), all of Charlotte Hall, MD. He is also survived by 11 grandkids, Lewis, Tyler, Jax, Kaitlyn, Jarett, Jenna, John, III, Mia, Addison, Brody, and Brooklyn, sister, Barbara Bowling (Richard), sisters-in-law, Irma Simpson and Debra St.Clair, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Brent graduated from Archbishop Neale School in 1969. He grew up working on the family farm and continued to help harvest crops and tobacco while also working at Verizon. He retired from Verizon with 40 ½ years of service. Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, going to family gatherings, spending time with his grandkids, vacationing with Elaine, and spending time on the family farm.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Newport Church (11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622) with Father Matthew Fish officiating.

Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Lewis Morgan, IV, Tyler Getgen, Jax Getgen, Jarett Getgen, John Brown, III, Steven Bowling, Jr., James Simpson, Jr., and David Simpson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Brody McEwan.

Memorial donations can be made to Dentsville Volunteer EMS, Fire & Auxiliary

(12135 Charles Street, La Plata, MD 20646).

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.