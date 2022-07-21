Braeden Lee Leathers, 14, of California, MD (formerly of San Diego, CA) passed away on July 2, 2022.

He was born on December 22, 2007, in Brunswick, ME to Ronald Lee Leathers II and Tabitha Grace Adelle Johnson Leathers of California, MD.

Braeden was a light to all who knew him. He was the most loving, sympathetic, devoted person in the world. He cared so deeply and passionately. Braeden genuinely wanted everyone around him to be happy and seemed to make it his life’s mission to make others laugh.

Braeden was a very accomplished young man and took pride in all his successes. His academics and achieving high honors were very important to him and he would shout to the world about his 3.875 GPA upon completing middle school.

Braeden was very active; he played baseball, football, basketball, ice hockey and trained jiu-jitsu. He also had a lot of passion for music. He loved playing the guitar (both acoustic and electric) and showing off the new songs he would learn. Braeden loved to remake music and create his own; he would even write lyrics to songs and create a beat to match. He was always dancing around the room, singing and tapping to create his own beats even when he was away from his little studio. Braeden also loved cruising the backroads and blaring music with the windows down. He loved road trips, gaming online with his friends, BMXing (including tinkering with his bike, taking it apart and putting it back together), fishing, kayaking, and camping.

Braeden was a very inquisitive individual who was always researching and analyzing every curious little thought that ran through his mind to obtain a better understanding. He was articulate and intellectual and loved having conversations and respectful debates about life with his peers and elders.

Braeden profoundly touched all those who came into his life. To know him is to love him.

In addition to his loving parents, Ronnie and Tabitha, Braeden is also survived by his sister, Autumn Leathers of California, MD; grandparents: Ron Leathers and Teresa Fletcher of Brighton, IL, Holly Selhime of Heber Springs, AR, Mark Sanders of Bethalto, IL, Keith Johnson of Brookeland, TX; aunts, Sharon Wedberg of Omaha, NE and Wendy Fletcher of Bethalto, IL; uncles, Bryan Johnson of San Antonio, TX and Noah Leathers of Alton, IL, and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Braeden’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.