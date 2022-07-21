Nancy Anne St. Clair, 82, of Indiantown Farm, Chaptico, MD, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.

She was born on August 21, 1939, in LaPlata, Maryland to the late Charles Lawrence Garner and Mary Tynan (Goldsmith) Garner.

Nancy grew up in Charles County, Maryland, spending most of her childhood years in Chapel Point. She graduated from Archbishop Neale School in 1958. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Office of the Fire Marshal, Washington, DC, for two years. During that time, she met and fell in love with Algie St. Clair. They married on September 10, 1960, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Chapel Point, MD. They spent nearly 62 wonderful years together. Their marriage resulted in six children: Desiree Spears (Robert) of Chaptico, MD, Mary Hancock (Ronnie) of La Plata, MD, Janet Thompson (Billy) of Bel Alton, MD, Lucy St. Clair of Leonardtown, MD, Michael St. Clair (Tabitha) of Leonardtown, MD, and Joseph St. Clair (Katie) of Chaptico, MD.

Nancy was a devout Catholic and a longstanding parishioner of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Chaptico, MD. She was a loving and devoted wife and an excellent homemaker. She was warm, radiant, and welcoming to all. She had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. As a mother and grandmother (aka Nanny), she surely was the best. She was an excellent cook and hosted many family gatherings and holidays throughout the years.

Nancy loved the peacefulness of living on Indiantown Farm. She could often be found sitting on the back porch, enjoying the majestic view. She loved her porches and decorated them with plants and flowers every spring. She also loved to read, crochet, sew, birdwatch—and last, but not least, coffee.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Charles Garner, Jr., and her sister Joan Smith.

She is survived by her husband, children, and sisters, Peggy Bowling of Waldorf, MD, and Betty Lou Hardy of Bel Alton, MD. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and her 26 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 37575 Chaptico Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow at LaPlata United Methodist Church Cemetery on Rt. 6 in Dentsville, MD.

Pallbearers will be Tim Glass, Jeffrey Hancock, Brian Gillingham, Eddie Hewitt, Michael St. Clair, Jr., and Jacob St. Clair. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hancock, Cody Hancock, and Ronnie Gass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.