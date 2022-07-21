Richard Allen Ryce, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Richard was born on November 16, 1961, to Daniel and Mary Ryce at the US Naval Air Station.

After graduation from Chopticon High School, he worked in masonry as a brick foreman for over 40 years. Richard was passionate about masonry and loved what he did for a living.

In 1979, he met Doris Ryce at Penny’s in Leonardtown, MD. Richard and Doris went on to have two daughters, April Ensign of Sandy, UT, and Amanda Richards of Mechanicsville, MD.

Richard retired in 2019 after over 40 years in the field. While retired, Richard had time to pursue his love of woodworking, fishing, crabbing, and going camping.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Mary Ryce, as well as his brother, Daniel Ryce, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ryce, daughters, sister Kimberly Ryce of Mechanicsville, MD, and his three grandchildren, Kyle Burley, Zachary Richards, and Adelyn Ensign.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on July 20, 2022. On July 21, 2022, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Hospice or Real Life Church in Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.