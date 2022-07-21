Lt Cdr Edward Carnot Flynn, USN (Ret.), 74 of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 8, 2021 at home.

Edward was born on July 3, 1946 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Cornelius Flynn and Lillian (Carneaux) Flynn.

Edward proudly served in the United States Navy from 25 years until retirement as Lt Cdr. While in the Navy he was part of VF-114 and VF-124 squadrons as (RIO) Radar Intercept Officer flying in the back of F-4’s and F-14’s. Upon retirement he worked as a Project Manager for a government contractor out of Pax River NAS. Edward was married to, Elizabeth (Morgan) Flynn until her passing in June of 2006. Edward was a caring man who lived life to the fullest. He was involved in various organizations dedicated his time to help others in need. He served on boards for local organizations such as, Shriners International and the Masons, (DAV) Disabled American Veterans, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America and the Elks Lodge of Hollywood, MD.

Edward is survived by his sons, Edward Neal Flynn (Doris) of Exeter, CA and Sean Gregory Flynn (Beth Barkan) of Annandale, VA; and his grandchildren, Calvin, Daniel, Elisabeth, Emily, Annalise, and Abigail Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At this time services will be private. A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 9am.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.