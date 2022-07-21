Robert (Bobby) Benedict Abell, 85 of Ridge, MD passed away on July 12, 2022 at home.

He was born on January 25, 1937 in Bowie, MD to the late Thomas Benedict Abell, Jr. and Mary Eva (Higgs) Abell.

Bobby grew up in Bowie, MD until the age of 7, when his family moved to Medley’s Neck and lived on the family farm. He graduated from middle school at Our Lady’s School in Medley’s Neck and attended Great Mills High School. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Army as a Heavy Equipment Operator serving 3 years, of which 16 months was in Korea. In 1958, Bobby was honorably discharged in Ft. Hood, TX and returned to St. Mary’s County working in construction as a steel worker. On 11 Jun 1960, he married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Delozier in Ridge MD. They spent 62 wonderful years together. Their marriage resulted in three lovely children, Robert Tracy (Laurel) of BelAir, MD, Kenneth (Kee) Warren (Juanita) of Mechanicsville, MD and Mary Lynn Lowe (David) of Ridge, MD, along with 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In 1960, Bobby started as an Apprentice in the Masonry trade and was promoted in 1963, to a Masonry Foreman. In 1972, he worked at the St. Mary’s Technical Center as the Masonry Instructor. He received an award from the Metropolitan Masonry for the Southern Maryland area for his work on C&P LaPlata Dial Center. In 1974, he returned to construction as a General Superintendent. In 1977, he was offered a position as Maintenance Chief at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. In 1981, Bobby was promoted to Assistant Director of Physical Plant, and in 1983 he was promoted to the Director of Physical Plant where he remained until his retirement in 1997. During his tenure, he received various awards, in which one he was most proud of, the Student Affairs Award. This prestigious award is given by the student body as they commemorate a faculty/staff member who embodies the value and reputation of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Through his continually responsive efforts, Bobby created a beautiful environment that has been and will be treasured by students and visitors for years to come. Also, he received an award from the college community for “Person that they would most likely work for”.

In his younger days, Bobby was active in sports, especially baseball and softball. He was inducted into the Slow Pitch Hall of Fame. He was active in the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad for 38 years, serving in various positions, including Chief, Assistant Chief, Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Building Committee for the new Rescue Squad building. After a devastating fire destroyed the initial building, Bobby assisted then Chief Paul Sullivan, in the reconstruction of the new building where it stands today. He was an active member of the Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association. He volunteered at various organizations in the community. Bobby was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD where he served as an Usher for many years.

Most important was his Wife, Family, and his two Shih Tzu’s (Smoke and Angel).

He was predeceased by his Parents (Thomas Benedict and Mary Eva), his siblings Tommy, James, and Betty. He is survived by his siblings Joe, Eddie, Peggy, Mary Vanna, Joanne, and Patty, along with a host of nephews and nieces.

Family will receive friends for Bobby’s Life Celebration on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Peter Giovanoni on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Lowe, Tracy Abell, Kee Abell, Jimmy Hamilton, Timmy Tennyson, Scott Abell, Josh Abell, and Matthew Abell

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or St. Michael’s Church, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.