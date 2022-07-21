Rose Marie Repasi, 74 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 15, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on October 30, 1947 in Homestead, PA to the late Louis Takach and Rosella (Lenkner) Takach.

Rose graduated from Munhall High School in 1966. She married her loving husband, Thomas George Repasi on September 3, 1966 at St. Elias Church in Munhall, PA. Rose was a resident of St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 47 years. She was formerly employed at Tidewater Veterinary Hospital as an Office Manager. Family was most important to Rose. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her various hobbies included crocheting, baking and decorating cakes for special events, including prize winning entries in the St. Mary’s County Fair and traveling. She particularly enjoyed traveling to Ireland with her Sister, Barb. Rose was an active parishioner for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. She loved teaching CCD at St. Joseph’s Church and helping to prepare students for their First Holy Communion.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Thomas Repasi (Bonnie) of California, MD, Dennis Michael Repasi (Christine) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jennifer Rose Lamp of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings, Barbara Bodura (Tony) of Jefferson Hills, PA, and Louis Takach (Cheryl) of West Mifflin, PA; her grandchildren, Victoria Hearing (David), Steven Repasi (Jessica), Bailie Anthony (D.J.), Julia Repasi, Thomas Repasi, J. Nolan Repasi, Anna Repasi, and Briana Davis (Nick); her great grandson, Preston Davis. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Nadzam and her husband, Thomas George Repasi.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A wake will be held at St. Joseph’s Hall behind the Church immediately following graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.