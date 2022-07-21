Agnes Lorraine Helwig, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD, lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by family on July 15, 2022. Born January 13, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Beatrice Hill and Leonard Wilfred Hill. Agnes is survived by her husband John Charles Helwig, whom she married on August 3, 1988, her son Jay Helwig (Mandy) of Mechanicsville, MD, her grandchildren Julia, Jonathan, Justin, and Jesse Helwig all of Mechanicsville, MD, stepchildren Barbara Marburg of Pasadena, MD, Vickey Cammarata of Baltimore Highlands, MD, and Charles Helwig (Yvonne) of Dundalk, MD, four step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren, her sisters Elizabeth Nelson of Clements, MD, Annie Lacey (Elmer) of Chaptico, MD, Charlotte Lacey of Chaptico, MD, and Ruby Lacey of Chaptico, MD, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Lorraine was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1970 and immediately started as a secretary in the rectory of Holy Angels Church, one of many various office positions she held including at Pargas, Schoenbauers Furniture, John Helwig Siding, S&L Mobile Trucking, and several others.

Lorraine enjoyed crocheting, hunting with John and Jay, working side by side with John at their siding company, attending family gatherings (with her famous pineapple upside-down cake in tow), traveling with John, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Family was everything to Lorraine. Growing up in a very close family, her sisters were her best friends. She always treated their children as her own and she was affectionately called “Aunt Rainy” by each of them. She cherished all time spent with any family.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, her dedication to family, and her sweet personality.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Chaptico, MD with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Leroy Hill, Allen Lacey, Stephen Lacey, and Charles Lacey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Justin Helwig.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD 20650.