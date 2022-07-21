George Aloysius. Guy, 97, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Clements, MD, passed away on June 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Callaway. Born on July 26, 1924, he was the son and ninth of 12 children, of the late Mary Agnes Abell Guy and the late Claude Eugene Guy.

George married Gladys L. Guy at St. Joseph Church in Morganza, MD on September 1, 1946. He is survived by their children Joseph Glenn Guy (Patricia) of Leonardtown, MD, Brenda Ann Surfield (Ron) of Leonardtown, MD, and Karen Patrice Guy of Leonardtown MD. He is also survived by his brother Albert Francis Guy of Clements, MD, his very faithful companion of 34 years, Nancy Allwine of Tall Timbers, MD, four grandchildren, Mark Guy (Julia) Angela Pickeral (Bryan), Chris Morgan (Julie) and Karla MacRae; and five great grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his siblings Joe Stanton Guy, Claude Byron Guy, Mary Agnes Hammett, Dorothy Elizabeth Emig, Laura Cecilia Gass, Nellie Evangeline Patrick, Anna Gertrude Haden, Claudia Abell Yates, Frederick Edmund Guy, and Charles Perry Guy.

George was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School, then St. Mary’s Academy for two years; before graduating from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1942. His parents became Anheuser-Busch beer distributors in 1935. He worked for his mother in Guy Brothers Store and on the beer truck until 1948, when he took over the distributorship. George loved the business and worked very hard to make it grow. As business grew, George began to sponsor many special events, the largest of which was the annual Budweiser Men’s Softball Tournament. In its hay day, this tournament attracted over 100 teams. During the many year history of the tournament, it raised tens of thousands of dollars to benefit the SOMD Association for Challenged Children. It was a cause that was near and dear to George’s heart.

He was a loyal member and Past-President of the Leonardtown Lions Club which he joined in 1949. He also was a member of many other community organizations. George loved the Washington Redskins (was a season ticket holder for 75 years) and was a fan of Big Band music. He enjoyed tennis, snow skiing, which he learned to do at age 57, golf, and working out at the gym until he reached 95 years of age. George especially treasured time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 9:30AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien as celebrant and Father James Myers as concelebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Morganza, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark A. Guy, Chris Morgan, Ron Surfield, Bryan Pickeral, Glenn Guy II and Patrick Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be the Leonardtown Lions Club.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

