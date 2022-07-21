Monica Ann Droddy, “BG” “Monka”, 57, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on July 1, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on February 1, 1965 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Jerry Lee Droddy of Leonardtown, MD and the late Charlotte Ann Droddy. Monica is survived by her children Anya “Amanda” Baker (Eric) of Englewood, FL and Jacob D. Campbell of Leonardtown, MD, her siblings Jerry Droddy, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jacqueline Droddy (Keith) of Shady Side, MD, and Terry Droddy (Chris) of Upper Marlboro, MD, her grandchildren Eva, Charlotte, Theo, and Emmy Baker, all of Englewood, FL, her nieces Taylor Fowler and Brooke Volta of Upper Marlboro, MD, Anna Devoto of Shady Side, MD, James Droddy of Port Charlotte, FL, and Jerra Droddy of Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as her great nephew, Ryland.

Monica graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1983, and then attended Prince George’s Community College. She spent almost 40 years working in the auto industry, and was employed at various dealerships in the DC metropolitan area. Most recently, Monica was a finance manager at Bayside Toyota in Prince Frederick. Monica was proud of her son, Jacob, for serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vicenza, Italy. She loved spending time with family and traveling, especially to beaches in Florida and Myrtle Beach, SC; Monica most recently fell in love with Oahu, HI, and visited three times in the past two years. She was very generous and loving, and especially enjoyed giving to others, springing for seafood dinners, crabs, family trips, and cruises. Most of all, Monica cherished her role as a devoted and loving grandmother or “BG” as she was nicknamed by her grandkids.

