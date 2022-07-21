James (Jim) “Junior” Bailey, 95, of Valley Lee, MD, passed away on July 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Born November 6, 1926, in River Springs, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Bailey and Mary Ruby Rock. Jim is survived by his children Joseph Bailey (Beverly) of Tall Timbers, MD, Jean Bailey (John Nicholas) of Laurel, MD, Susan Bailey of Jacksonville, NC, six (6) grandchildren, five (5) great-grandchildren and his dearly-loved nephews Michael Sopchick (AnnMarie) of Crofton, MD, Steve Sopchick (Kathy) of Ellicott City, MD, and niece Tracy Sopchick, of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Leatrice Joy Fritz Bailey, sister Katherine Sopchick, brother-in-law Eugene (Sop) Sopchick of Silver Spring, MD, and step-father Harold Rolfe.

Jim was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy then enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1944 where he served as an aircraft engine mechanic. He was honorably discharged in October 1946, having received the WWII Victory Medal. In 1950, he was employed by the federal government at the Torpedo Testing Range in Piney Point, MD, and then as an electronics technician at Pax River. Jim retired from the federal government as a Project Manager in 1981 after receiving a Meritorious Civilian Service award. Some of the accomplishments of Jim and associates’ can be found in the National Electronics Museum (Linthicum, Md) and Battleship Cove Maritime Museum (Fall River, MA). He worked for Sanders Associates in Boston, MA, until fully retiring in 1991. At this time, he followed his passion and became a farmer and Nutrient Management Consultant.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed many hobbies. He raced boats, played baseball, softball, and golf. He was a member of the Dean’s Sunoco slow-pitch softball team and a 60 and over team. Jim was inducted in the St. Mary’s Softball hall-of-fame and played in the Senior Olympics and Senior Softball World Series. He was an avid golfer and played well into his 80’s with the Wicomico men’s league. He was a member of the Mulligan group. Jim was a licensed Ham radio operator. He was a certified turfgrass professional and nutrient management consultant. At an early age, Jim obtained a private pilot license in a Piper J3 Cub and he enjoyed piloting many aircraft from golden age classics to modern types. He was an avid reader and loved to learn.

Jim was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He treasured spending time with his family and his friends. He was very fortunate and appreciative to be blessed with many, many great friends during his lifetime.

A grave-site service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, beginning at 11:00 at St. George’s Episcopal Church cemetery. The family asks that everyone be mindful of Covid protocols and keep a proper distance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the 2nd District Volunteer Rescue Squad, Valley Lee, MD.