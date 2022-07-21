Rebecca Wood Norris, “Becky”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on July 2, 2022 at her home. Born on December 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Lucy Yvonne Wood and the late James Gibbons Wood. Becky was the loving wife of the late William Andrew “Billy” Norris, whom she married on May 27, 1967 in Mechanicsville, MD, and who preceded her in death on July 17, 2008. She is survived by her siblings Son Wood of Hollywood, MD, Emily Norris of Mechanicsville, MD, Quintin Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Gerald Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Nancy Hall of Mechanicsville, MD, Victor Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Steve Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Susan Pullen of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Sheila Hill of Mechanicsville, MD, Vivian Downey of Mechanicsville, MD, Lynn Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, and Justine Farrell of Mechanicsville, MD, her children Tony Norris (Sheri) of Leonardtown, MD, and Karen Tippett (Troy) of Mechanicsville, MD, as well as her grandchildren Courtney Norris, Garrett Norris, Kaitlyn Tippett, Alex Tippett, and Ryan McLean, and her great grandchildren Jackson Arias, Karmen Arias, and Banks Bock. Becky was preceded in death by her sibling Pat Wood.

Becky was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent in 1964. She was a secretary for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years, until her retirement on April 30, 2001.

Becky enjoyed playing cards, yard sailing, sewing, spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren play softball and volleyball.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where prayers will be recited at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Norris, Bob Norris, Tim Downey, Jim Norris, Adrian Hill, and Bernie Beaven. Honorary pallbearers will be Liz Strine and Jan Johnson.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.