Mildred Marie Weaver, “Millie”, 79, of California, MD, formerly of Sanford, NC, passed away on July 5, 2022 at her home. Born on December 26, 1942 in Cherry Tree, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Vanderhoof and the late Raymond Vanderhoof. She was the loving wife of the late James Weaver, whom she married on October 18, 1958 in Titusville, PA, and who preceded her in death on January 24, 2016. Millie is survived by her children James Weaver, Jr. of Valley Lee, MD and Debra Weaver of Lexington Park, MD, her brother Donald Vanderhoot of Townville, PA, her grandchildren Jessica Richard, Jennifer Osborne, Jamie Seiss, and Jason DuBard, and her great grandchildren Danielle Richard, Kiersten Richard, Hunter Richard, Haley Osborne, Whitney Osborne, and DecLan Seiss.

Millie moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Virginia Beach, VA in 1971. She then moved to Sanford, NC in 2006 before returning to St. Mary’s County in 2016. Millie was a library technician for DynCorp in Patuxent River, MD for 20 years. She belonged to the Enlisted Wives Club and the CPO Wives Club, and loved golfing, bowling, gardening, and occasional shopping. Millie enjoyed her family and her dogs, Lexi and Chewey.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00PM with Deacon Juan Ortiz officiating. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.