Agnes Louise Holt, “Little Louise”, 87 of Leonardtown, MD, formerly from Morganza, MD, passed away on July 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Born on March 7, 1935 in Helen, MD, she was the daughter to the late Benjamin Bond and the late Mary Cecelia Reed. Agnes is survived by her loving husband whom she married at St. Joseph’s Church on June 22, 1955, her children; William Holt, Jr. (Diane) of Mechanicsville, MD, Agnes Nelson (Francis) of California, MD, Paul Holt (Jacqueline) of Morganza, MD, Philip Holt of Leonardtown, MD, Bernadette Randolph (Cornell) of North Chesterfield, VA, Kelly Holt (Eunice) of Compton, MD, and Karen Holt of Leonardtown, MD, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Little Louise was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident where she graduated from Saint Joseph’s Colored School in 1950 and Charles County Community College on April 22, 1981 where she took a course in food sanitation. Agnes worked at the St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 35 years and Private School Sector for 13 years. She worked as a food service cook at Chopticon High School, Margaret Brent Middle School, and St. Mary’s Academy.

Louise’s devotion to family was her biggest passion which led to the many hobbies she enjoyed. In her younger years, you would find her participating in outdoor sports like softball, badminton, and fishing with her family. Cooking was not just for her job; you would find her preparing foods at family functions. Louise was a member of two social clubs: the “10 Women” and the “Try Me Club”. She took a cake decorating class, enabling her to make professional wedding and birthday cakes. When it came to sewing, she volunteered to make formal outfits for family and friends. At age 80, she still had clients that she sewed for. Louise was always ready for a good game of cards that could go well into the night. Her favorite past time was puzzles which includes crosswords, find-a-word, and jigsaw puzzles. Weather permitting, she enjoyed walking in her yard daily. The smile of the day was observing the wildlife around her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 19, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Fr. Andrew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at the Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Philip Holt, Robert Young, Damian Chase, Timothy Holt, Paul Herbert, and George Young.

