On Monday July 11, 2022, Carmel McCadden, beloved wife, mother, and dear friend to many, passed away at age 71. Carmel was born on January 31, 1951 to Ralph and Lucy (Rogers) Masters in Baltimore, MD. She was raised in Sparrows Point, MD, a place that she was very proud to hail from and would discuss at length with anybody who was even remotely familiar with it.

Carmel was a devoted friend to many. She never met a stranger she didn’t grow to love. She was quick to love, loved with her whole heart, and wore her heart on her sleeve. Carmel had many “adopted” children, as she treated all her children’s friends as her own. Carmel had a passion for the Baltimore Orioles (Specifically Cal Ripken, Jr.) and the Baltimore Ravens. She was quite possibly the loudest person in attendance at games!

Carmel was a very meticulous person who took an enormous amount of pride in making her home beautiful, both inside and outside. She enjoyed “crinking” with her special friends, specifically making beautiful hand-made cards for every special occasion. Carmel was preceded in death by her first husband Donald McCadden, Sr., her father Ralph, her mother Lucy, her sister Mary, and her brother Bob. She is survived by her loving husband, Gene, her son Donald (Pam), her daughter Melanie (Mike), her granddaughter Emily, her grandsons; Trey, Trenton, and Austin, her brother Duane (Linda), as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private service will be held with the immediate family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Belmont Farm in Clements, MD on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please dress casually and comfortably, and we encourage any of you who share her passion for the beloved Baltimore Orioles and Ravens to wear your favorite Team Gear.

The address for the Belmont Farm is: 24079 Budds Creek Rd Clements, MD 20624

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) BCRF.org.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.