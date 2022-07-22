Barbara Lucille “Bobbie Lou” Guy Goode, 69, of Chaptico, MD formerly of Loveville, MD, passed away at her residence on July 12, 2022. Born on January 21, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the daughter of the late Robert William “Bobby” Guy and the late Mary Elizabeth Payne Guy. Bobbie Lou was the loving wife of Malcom E. Goode, Jr., whom she married on November 15, 1975, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. She is survived by her children Patrick Goode of Chaptico, MD, Dana Nichols (Robby Oliver) of Chaptico, MD, Kathie Bartz (Kevin) of Mechanicsville, MD, Matthew Goode of Chaptico, MD, her five grandchildren Hannah Nichols, Michael Nichols, Jacob Bartz, Landon Bartz, and Kaylee Bartz, as well as her siblings Leonard Donald Guy (sister in law Betsy) of Loveville, MD and Mary Sonia Walker (brother in law Clay) of Loveville, MD and sister in law Karen Reynolds of Loveville, MD. Bobbie Lou was preceded in death by her siblings William Jerry Guy and Robert Larry Guy.

Bobbie Lou was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1971. She then graduated from Patricia Stevens School of Fashion, Baltimore, MD, in 1972, with a Certificate in Fashion Merchandising.

Bobbie Lou worked in several places throughout her life that included Blair’s Jewelry, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), and as a Postmaster Relief Worker for the U.S. Postal Service, in Bushwood, MD and Loveville, MD. For more than 44 years though, Bobbie Lou was a homemaker; a job where family came first, faith was instilled, and volunteerism was part of life. She volunteered regularly at her children’s school, Holy Angels-Sacred Heart. She was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, where she maintained the altar linens, helped clean the church, decorate, and assisted biannually with church dinner functions. At home, she was an excellent cook, the family’s and extended family’s seamstress, the chauffer, a gardener, and one who loved to decorate her house on Pond Point.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Guy, Jordan Guy, Michael Guy, Allen Lacey, Jon Spence, and Nicholas Walker.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.