Man Charged with Destruction of Property, Theft, Assault and Resisting Arrest in Bryans Road

On July 14, 2022, at 3:33 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tobacco store in the 8000 block of Matthews Road in Bryans Road, for the report of a disorderly subject breaking items in the store.

Upon arrival, two officers made contact with the suspect, however he did not comply with officers orders and punched one of the officers in the face. Officers utilized a Taser and made an arrest without further incident. A knife was found in the man’s pocket.

A computer check revealed the suspect, Ottoy Bradley Lawson, 30, of Davis, OK, had an open warrant in Charles Cou nty for failing to appear in court for criminal charges and he had an active warrant in Oklahoma.

As a precaution, the suspect was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and cleared medically before being transported to the detention center where he was charged with theft, destruction of property, failure to appear in court, assault and resisting arrest.

On July 15, a district court commissioner ordered Lawson could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10% of a $1,000 bond.

Officer Marvin is continuing the investigation.