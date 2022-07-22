Walter Frank Semiklose, 74 formerly of Waldorf, MD passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Walt was born in Southampton, VA on October 25, 1947 to the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Batta)

Semiklose.

Walt grew up on a farm in Sedley, VA, later moving to Culpeper, VA until he would join the Army in

1967, serving time in Germany and Norway, until he was honorably discharged. While in the service

Walt earned commendations for National Defense Service Medal, Marksman (Rife M-14) and Good

Conduct Medal (1st

Award). Through training during his military service he would go on to become a

reputable auto mechanic for well over 30 years.

On June 4, 1971 Walt would marry the love of his life Judith Register. They spent 51 years together.

In Walt’s younger years he would be found hanging out and playing with his kids, nieces, nephews,

neighborhood kids and kids hanging around the automotive shop. He would later bring 2 of those boys

Lamar and Dee home with him to join his family on the weekends and to hang with him and his son John

at Maryland International Raceway.

Walt retired in 1999 after a long career and moved to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 2012 with his wife.

Walt also loved his 2 dogs, Tai and Annie until they passed away a few years ago.

Walt is remembered for his love for his family, weekend breakfasts and holiday dinners that he enjoyed

making with his wife. He is also remembered for being a mentor to so many of the kids and young adults

that knew him.

Walt enjoyed the Washington Redskins of the 70-80’s, turkey shoots, camping at Chesapeake Ranch Club,

fishing, crabbing and many years of drag racing at Maryland International Raceway, Capital Speedway,

Colonial Beach, Sumerduck, Darlington, Maple Grove and several other tracks up and down the east

coast. He won the NHRA Division 2 Championship in 1990, and also won the track championship at

Colonial Beach. Driving his 1968 Barracuda “Grampy’s Toy”, he was respected and feared by his

competitors, who were also his good friends.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer in 2020, and throughout much of the 2 years of chemo,

he continued to maintain his race cars, take good care of his wife and home, and even managed to get to

the track!

Walt is survived by his Wife Judy, his daughters Michelle Motture (Simon) of Charlotte Hall, MD and

Vicky Tedesco (Michael), Vancouver, Canada and son John Semiklose (Amy) of Lehigh Acres, FL and

Grandchildren Brandy Mosier, Michael Semiklose, AmyJean Fenar, Rachel Mills, Casey Semiklose,

Chris Semiklose, Gabrielle Tedesco, Chelby Semiklose, Chloey Semiklose, Brooklyn Tedesco and great

grandchildren Alisha Semiklose, Rowan Mosier, Aspen Mosier, Kayden Semiklose, Ariel Semiklose,

Penelope Mills, Emre Fenar, Wyatt Mills, Jack Mills and Stevie Rae Mills and Goddaughter Kimberly

Abbott and his brother in law Craig Forstater and many sister and brother in laws and many nieces and

nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Elizabeth Semiklose, his eldest son Michael Leonard

Semiklose, Sr., his sister Irene, and his brothers Alex, Richard, Allen and Mark.

A Remembrance at a future date to be announced.