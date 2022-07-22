Denise (Diane) D’Angelo, 50

Denise (Diane) D’Angelo passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50, Memorial Day weekend

(May 2022) in Chesapeake Beach, MD. She was born in Potsdam, NY, on April 19, 1972 to

parents William and Christine (Griebe) D’Angelo. Denise grew up in Clay, NY and later enjoyed

living in Rochester & Chestertown, NY, Truro, MA, Atlanta, GA and Lusby, MD. She was a

graduate of CNS (Cicero North Syracuse High School) and RIT (Rochester Institute of

Technology) with a degree in biology. Denise enjoyed working in recruiting, insurance and real

estate sales. She was adventurous and enjoyed thrilling sports like hang gliding and water

skiing. Denise also crocheted blankets and other handmade gifts that many were fortunate to

receive.

Denise is survived by her two daughters, Lillia and Gracie Foley; their father, Michael Foley;

granddad, Pops all of Lusby, MD; stepchildren, John (Brittany) and Kaitlyn Foley; Denise’s

father, Bill D'Angelo (Tish) of Liverpool, NY; sister, Teresa D'Angelo of Liverpool, NY; brother,

Douglas (Tiffany & Julia) D’Angelo of Pittsford, NY; and many other, aunts, uncles, cousins, and

special friends.

A Celebration of Life for Denise will be held on Saturday July 30, 2022 at The Lighthouse

Restaurant on Solomons Island, MD, from 1 to 3 pm. As Denise wished, her ashes and final

resting place will be with her loving mother, Christine, in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown,

NY later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Emmanuel Church of Huntingtown,

MD or to a charity that treats addictions, eating or mental health issues in Denise’s memory. To

leave the family a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com

