UM Charles Regional Opening Primary Care Office in Bryans Road Location to Play Integral Role in Providing Care to Underserved Area

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care is expanding its reach into western Charles County with a new location in Bryans Road.

The new location opens Monday, July 25, 2022, and will provide much-needed medical services to an area that has limited health care options.

“We are excited to expand our Primary Care services into western Charles County,” said Evalyne Bryant-Ward, Director of Operations for the UM Charles Regional Medical Group. “Our primary goal is to provide a better state of care for as many patients as possible. This expansion of our health care offerings will help us do just that.”

The Bryans Road Primary Care office will provide a full range of preventive care and checkups for patients 17 and up, such as annual physicals, diagnosis and treatment of chronic illnesses, disease prevention, vaccinations and sports physicals.

Joining the Bryans Road team is Nurse Practitioner Patricia J. Raymond, CRNP, who has over 10 years of clinical experience in a variety of different nursing roles. Raymond has been working with Lorenzo Childress, III, MD, and Kelli Hill Goldsborough, CRNP, at the primary care office in La Plata.



“I am compassionate, love to teach, and believe in caring for the patient holistically,” Raymond said. “I am excited to start seeing patients in this new office in Bryans Road.”

Raymond holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minnesota, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a Bachelor of Art in Biology from State University of New York at Oswego.

A Waldorf resident since 2006, Raymond has worked as an occupational health nurse specialist with the federal government, a registered nurse in the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, and as a primary care nurse practitioner.

Raymond is a member of the American Nurses Association, the Maryland Nurses Association, Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. and the Redeemed Christian Worship Center, and has done service projects with her sorority at Seat Pleasant Elementary School.

“I wanted to be a doctor when I was a child because I wanted to help people,” Raymond said. “However, as an adult, I chose the field of nursing because as a nurse practitioner I am able to take care of the total patient.”

To make an appointment at the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care office in Bryans Road, call 301-609-5350. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 3145 Marshall Hall Road at the Bryans Road Shopping Center.

