Elaine Johnson Entwisle, age 95, of Solomons, MD (formerly of Forestville) passed away on

July 21, 2022. She was the wife of Willard Ryon Entwisle, deceased. She leaves her daughter,

Lynn Markert (Ken) of Cody, WY, granddaughter, Laurel Markert, grandson, Neil Markert, and

son, Mark Entwisle.

She was the daughter of Wilda and Edwin Johnson (both deceased) of Bradbury Heights, MD.

She graduated from Maryland Park High School in 1944, the Washington School for Secretaries

in 1945, and earned an AA degree at George Washington University. Elaine married in 1952

and transferred her membership to Forest Memorial Methodist Church for many years. Now her

membership was at St. Paul UMC in Lusby, MD. Elaine was a member of many historical local

groups, and belonged to Electa Chapter #2, OES and was an affiliate member at Marlboro

Chapter #61, OES

A committal service will be held privately. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

