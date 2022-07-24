Peter Alden Griffin, Sr., 80 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on November 24, 1941, in Washington, D.C. to the late Peter Atwell Griffin and Edna May Robinson.

Peter was a great businessman and worked as a Flooring Specialist for 40 years and had multiple businesses in the tri-county area. He married Mary Martha Guy on July 29th, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were 12 days short of 61 years married. Together they have 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Peter was a family man and enjoyed every moment spent with family. He was an outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and horse racing. His love of Christ was evident as he would share the gospel with anyone who would listen. Peter will surely be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Martha Griffin; his children, Pete “Petie” Griffin, Jr. (Tabatha) of Bushwood, MD, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Tennyson (Ronnie) of Chaptico, MD, Cynthia Pogue (Todd Epley) of Mechanicsville, MD, Marybeth Drury (Joe) of Leonardtown, MD, and Charity Rash (Mark) of Leonardtown, MD; 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, Robbie Pierce, Norma Jean Gibson, and Joy Farrell.

Family will receive friends for Peter’s Life Celebration on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Grace Chapel Ministries, 39245 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Private interment will be held immediately following the Funeral Service.

Pallbearers will be Gary Tennyson, Jimmy Tennyson, Taylor Tennyson, Trent Abel, Joe Drury, and Mark Rash. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Guy, Ken Nelson, and Joe Thomas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.