Scott Michael Raley, 47, after losing his battle with brain cancer, died peacefully on July 16, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1975 in Leonardtown, MD to Donoghy Philip Raley and Debra Vallandingham Raley of Ridge, MD.

During his senior year at Great Mills High School, Scott began his career as a mechanical drafter/architect with Moran Industries. Upon leaving Moran Industries in 1995, Scott was hired as a Senior Technical Specialist with MIL Corporation supporting the NAVAIR E-Business Office. From 2000 until 2003, Scott worked as a Computer Specialist with Sierra Management and Technologies and Titan Systems. In 2003, Scott became an entrepreneur and, together with his wife Karin, launched Innovative Technical Consulting, LLC, a woman-owned small business. The consulting company was presented with the Emerging Business Award from the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. From 2009 to 2014, Scott worked in Systems Engineering/Lead Architect positions supporting various Navy programs such as BAMS, UCAS, Presidential Helo, NextGen Jammer, and Homeland Security DOORS database. Presently, Scott was employed at NAWCAD as a Senior Systems Engineer where he worked on multiple high visibility projects utilizing Model Based Systems Engineering principles. In addition to these accomplishments, Scott was honored to speak at the IBM Innovate Forum in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2013. In 2011, Scott was also honored with the Technology Innovation Award from Department of Homeland Security.

On September 7, 2002, Scott married the love of his life, Karin Ann Raley, at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 19 wonderful years. Scott was a dedicated husband, father and son. His impact among his family, friends and community will be greatly missed. His family was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. Scott loved spending time on the water – boating, jet skiing, kayaking, crabbing and exploring. He enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Capitals.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Karin Raley; children, Jocelyn N Raley and Bryce M Raley; his parents Don and Debra Raley of Ridge, MD; his sister, Tara Brabenec (Paul) of Chesapeake, VA; his brother, Justin Raley (Tammy) of Hughesville, MD; his grandmothers Margaret (Peggy) Raley of Charlotte Hall, MD and Margaret (Peggy) Vallandingham of Ridge, MD; his in-laws, James and Pam Howe of Leonardtown, MD; his sister-in-law, Donna Brennan (Eric) of Leonardtown, MD; and 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Stanley ‘Q-ball’ Raley and Samuel Vallandingham.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Raley, Dale Vallandingham, Daniel Boling, Kenderick Saunders, Z Jenkins and Ralph Moran. Honorary pallbearers will be his children, Jocelyn and Bryce Raley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

