Joseph Aloysius Hayden, Jr., 71, of Montross, VA (formerly of Hollywood, MD) passed away on July 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born on June 25, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Aloysius Hayden, Sr. and Ann Juanita Abell Hayden.

Joe was born and raised in Hollywood, MD. He is a graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Hollywood, MD and attended Chopticon High School. He was employed his entire career as a hard-working and skilled plumber. Even in retirement he continued to work, helping friends, neighbors and anyone who needed work done. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed keeping busy. His hobbies included playing cards with his siblings, especially pitch and poker and watching football. He would often call his son and harass him about the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite bands, AC/DC and Guns and Roses. He loved stuffed ham, crabs, and garden ripe tomatoes. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friend, Harley, his German Shepherd.

He is survived by his children, Tania Marie Dawson of Hollywood, MD, Brian Hayden of Hollywood, MD, and Joey Hayden of Lake Elsinore, CA; his brothers: Jimmy Hayden of California, MD, John Roger “Hank” Hayden (Kathy) of Hollywood, MD, Daniel “Danny” Hayden of Hollywood, MD and Charles Kenneth “Chuck” Hayden (Carolyn) of Hollywood, MD; his grandchildren: Lake Dawson, Chase Dawson and Addison Pitcher; his long time companion, Christine Gatton; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Hayden and his brother, William Francis “Billy” Hayden.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church,43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Reverend Raymond Schmidt. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, Brian Hayden and Joey Hayden, and his brothers: Jimmy Hayden, John Hayden, Daniel Hayden, Charles Hayden and Mickey Hayden. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Glenn Richards.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfun