Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Waldorf

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 10:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3040 block of October Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and located a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds and started life-saving measures.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time after later.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3020 block of October Place at 10:20 p.m., for an automatic fire alarm going off.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service by police by 10:44 p.m.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.