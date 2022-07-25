UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Murder of 29-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

UPDATE 7/25/2022: On July 24 at 10:22 p.m. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in the area of October Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Tiesha Janae Johnson, 29, of Waldorf, with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Johnson was outside an apartment building when someone shot her.

It is not known if the suspect(s) fled on foot or in a car.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3020 block of October Place at 10:20 p.m., for an automatic fire alarm going off.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service by police by 10:44 p.m.

