St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California, One Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE 7/25/2022: On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:41 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency rescue personnel responded to the 44000 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in California for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the drivers sustained incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 blue Honda Accord was being operated by Kelly Myung Han, age 51 of Centerville, VA.

Han failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn from a private driveway onto St. Andrew’s Church Road. When making the left turn, the Honda Accord was struck by a silver 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Mario Casarez Balbuena, age 54 of Silver Spring, which was traveling north on St. Andrew’s Church Road.

After the first impact, the Honda Accord was pushed into the southbound lanes and was then struck a second time by a 2016 Lexus IS300, operated by a driver whose identity is not being released because of participation in a confidential state program.

Han, the operator of the Honda Accord, was flown to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and is currently in critical condition. Balbuena, the operator of the Honda Civic, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus was also treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

The investigation continues at this time. Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already provided a statement to police is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email [email protected]



On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Wildewood Parkway in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with two off the roadway, firefighters reported no entrapment and requested additional ambulances to the scene.

One adult female was transported to the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7. The victim was flown to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and at least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to continue the investigation.

The roadway was closed for nearly 6 hours and firefighters responded back to the scene multiple times throughout the day to assist police and tow truck operators by removing trees to access the vehicles involved, and road cleanup.

A separate two vehicle collision occurred nearby before firefighters returned to service, firefighters reported no injuries occurred.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

