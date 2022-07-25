State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in La Plata, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Valley Road in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing through the roof of a 2-story residence.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 45 minutes.

Fire officials reported all occupants are safe and accounted for. No injuries have been reported.

Additional firefighters from Charles County, nearby jurisdictions, and Washington D.C. Truck 14 responded to numerous stations to fill in while crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata, Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments and Charles County Fire PIO.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

