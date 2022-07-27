State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in La Plata That Causes $200,000 in Damages, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 7/26/2022: On Monday, July 25, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 6415 Valley Road in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fire showing from the 2-story residence.

The owner/occupant is identified as Harry Hairfield, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $200,000.00

50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire was discovered by the homeowner when they saw an orange flash on his video surveillance, He went outside to investigate and found fire coming out of the attic fan.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.



Additional firefighters from Charles County, nearby jurisdictions, and Washington D.C. Truck 14 responded to numerous stations to fill in while crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata, Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments and Charles County Fire PIO.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

